Despite the kick against the rebirth of a new national carrier for Nigeria in some quarters, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), has thrown its weight behind the establishment of the national airline by the Federal Government.

The association also tasked the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority against the issuance of Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) licenses to untrained and unqualified candidates, thereby leading to its proliferation in the country.

These were parts of the communiqué issued over the weekend in Port Harcourt at the end of the one-day symposium organised by NAAPE with the theme: ‘Effective Economic Regulation of the Aviation Industry as an Imperative For Safety and Workers Welfare.’

Why AON kicked against Nigeria Air

NAAPE in the communiqué signed by its President, Engr. Abednego Galadima said that the country with its population and position on the continent deserved a national carrier that would ferry its citizens and others around the world.

NAAPE, however, said that due process must be followed by the government in establishing a new national carrier for Nigeria.

Recall that industry stakeholders are divided about the formation of a new national carrier for the country.

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), specifically kicked against Nigeria Air, fearing that it would rob the operators of a level playing field.

AON in November last year, instituted a legal case against the Federal Government at the Federal High Court Lagos Division, alleging that the entire process lacked transparency.

But, all the industry unions, including NAAPE, supported the project, arguing that it would further create employment opportunities for technical personnel.

The statement said: “NAAPE insists that there is a compelling need for a national carrier and call on the government to continue with the establishment process following all due processes involved.”

Also, NAAPE stated that there is a proliferation of the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AMOO) licenses issued by the NCAA to untrained and unqualified candidates.

The communiqué hinted that operators leverage this anomaly at the expense of the trained and qualified personnel.

It appealed to the NCAA to look critically at its method of issuing AMO to organisations, warning that this may boomerang in the long run.

The body also wanted the NCAA to immediately ensure the continuous implementation of the non-litigating reporting system to prevent the recent occurrences in the industry.

It observed that the non-litigating reporting safety system, which is aimed at improving safety standards in the aviation industry, may have been abandoned by the NCAA.

What you should know

NAAPE suspected that the failure to continue with its implementation may have given rise to the recent serious incidents and accidents in the sector in recent times, especially among the airline operators.

The communiqué emphasised that the industry had enjoyed safe operations in recent past years, until the sudden incidents involving a couple of major airlines in the country.

Besides, the communiqué appealed to organisations in the industry and aviation agencies to immediately provide palliatives to its members working with them as a way of alleviating their difficulties and pains orchestrated by the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

The association decried that the recent pronouncement by the government was having a huge effect on its members in the various organisations, as they found it difficult to meet up with their daily obligations.

It also reiterated the call for the removal of aviation agencies from the compulsory contribution of their 40% sources to the consolidated revenue fund.

It called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the agencies were removed from this policy, lamenting that it is impeding the discharge of the agencies’ statutory responsibilities in the overall interest of the safety of the flying public.