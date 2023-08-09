Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano, recently engaged with coup leaders in the Niger Republic.

Following the junta’s cancellation of a meeting with representatives from the African Union (AU), Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), and a prominent US diplomat, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) met with the military leadership.

Despite efforts by an ECOWAS delegation to mediate with the military rulers, they declined to meet, leading to an impasse

In a significant development, footage emerged on Wednesday from Daily Trust, showing Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, a respected Nigerian economist and leader of the Tijjaniya sect, in discussions with the Junta leaders. He was accompanied by the Sultan of Damagaran.

Reliable sources indicate that Sanusi’s visit aimed to initiate negotiations with the junta. This meeting took place just ahead of the upcoming gathering of ECOWAS leaders scheduled in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, had organized a meeting on Thursday, following the expiration of a 7-day ultimatum issued by the regional bloc for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS had imposed sanctions on Niger and hinted at the possibility of military intervention, a stance that faced strong opposition, particularly from Nigeria.