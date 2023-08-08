The Nigerian Senate President announced the Chairmen for the Senate Committees representing Aviation, Capital Markets and many others.

The announcement was made late Monday evening after confirmation of the ministerial nominees.

The Capital Market Committee is been chaired by Osita Izunaso.

Standing Committees

Senator Godswill Akpiabio first announced the composition and leadership of standing committees and urged lawmakers to approach the Senate leader for their appointment letters.

The standing committees are Senators Solomon Adeola, (APC -Ogun) Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA-Abia ), Abdulaziz Yari (APC-Zamfara ) and Former President of Senate Ahmad Lawan heading Appropriations, Power, Water and Defence committees.

Committee Chairmen

The Senate President also announced the following senators among others as chairmen of committees, according to the report they are:

“Aviation committee chaired by Buhari Abdulfatai, Capital Market chaired by Osita Izunaso.

“The Ecology and Climatic Change committee will be chaired by Seriake Dickson, and Aminu Tambuwal named chairman of the Housing committee.

“Interior committee has Adams Oshiomole as chairman, while Public Accounts is to be Chaired by Aliyu Wada.

“Works committee has Patric Ndubueze, FERMA has Usain Babangida, while Musa Sani was named Finance committee.

“Agric Insurance and other financial institutions committee have Abiru Adetokunbo, while Abdulaziz Yar’adua was made Chairman of the INEC committee.

“Customs, Exercise and Tariff committee has Isa Jubril, Cooperation Integration in Africa and NEPAD has Yau ‘ Shaibu, Culture and Tourism has Elisa Abboh, while Diaspora and NGO committee has Victor Umeh as Chairman.

Labour Party’s Ireti Kingibe is to chair the Women Affairs Committee, Drugs and Narcotic Committee by Ibrahim Dankwambo, Gas Committee is to be Chaired by Jaribe Agom, and Judiciary by Mohammed Monguno,

Senate also adjourned plenary and to resume plenary on Sept 26.

In case you missed it

The Senate on Monday evening also approved the confirmation of 45 out of the 48 ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, as cabinet members after a week of intense grilling for some of the candidates.

The upper legislative chamber, however, withheld the confirmation of the remaining nominees namely former Governor of Kaduna State; Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete (Delta State), and Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State), as they are said to still be undergoing security clearance.

The list of 45 ministerial nominees confirmed by the Senate are;

Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

Nyesom Wike – Rivers

Engr Joseph Utserv (Benue)

Senator John Owan Enoh (Cross River)

Hon Bello Mohammad (Sokoto)

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra)

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo)

Nkieruka Onyejeocha (Abia)

Dr Betta Edu (Cross River State)

imaan Sulieman Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

Adebayo Olawale Edun (Ogun)

Ahmed Musa Dangiwa (Katsina)

Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji (Enugu)

Mr Dele Alake (Ekiti)

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

Mohammed Idris (Niger)

Prof Ali Pate (Bauchi)

Dr Doris Anite Uzoka (Imo)

Lateef Fabemi SAN (Kwara)

Rt Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom)

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe)

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Niger)

Hieneken Lokpobiri (Bayelsa)

Alkali Ahmed Saidu (Gombe)

Dr Tanko Sununu (Kebbi)

Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi)

Bello Matawalle (Zamfara)

Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun)

Simon Bako Lalong (Plateau)

Abdullahi Tijani Muhammad Gwarzo (Kano)

Bosun Tijani (Ogun)

Dr Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure (Kano)

Dr Iziaq Salako (Ogun)

Dr Tunji Alausa (Lagos)

Lola Ade-John (Lagos)

Prof Tahir Mamman SAN (Adamawa)

Zephaniah Jisalo (FCT)

Uba Maigari Ahmadu (Taraba)

Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu (Kogi)