Calling all early-stage startups based in Africa!

The 2023ARMLabsLagos Techstars Accelerator Program is now accepting applications until August 9, 2023.

Don’t miss this opportunity to receiveupto$120,000 an investment and be a part of this transformative program!

In partnership with ARM Labs, a Lagos-based innovation program, Techstars, the most active pre-seed investor in the world, is thrilled to announce the call for applications for its highly sought-after accelerator program.

Following the success of the inaugural program in 2022, this year’s edition will focus on early-stage Africa-based startups.

The three-month, in-person program will be held in Lagos, Nigeria. During the first month, selected startups will receive hands-on training and interact with over 100 Techstars mentors to refine their value proposition.

The second month will feature guest speakers, tailored workshops, and one-on-one support to help founders execute and accelerate their businesses.

The third month will be dedicated to preparing the startups for fundraising and building crucial investor relationships.

The ARM Labs Techstars Lagos program is Techstars’ only on-ground accelerator in Africa and is supported by key ecosystemleadersinAfrica, including Ashim Egunjobi, Partner at Octerra Capital, Tunde Kehinde, Founding member of Jumia and Founder and CEO of Lidya, Olumide Soyombo, Partner at Voltron Capital, Alice Tomdio, Chief Financial Officer of YellowCard, Amandine Lobelle, Chief OperatingOfficer of Paystack, and Adedeji Olowe, Founder and CEO of Lendsqr.

Act Now – Applications CloseonAugust9,2023

Founders are encouraged to submit their applications early as they will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to accelerate your startup’s growth and gain access to global network of mentors, investors, and partners.

The program will commence on November 13, 2023, and conclude with a Demo Day showcase on February 15, 2024. Last year’s invite-only Demo Day had over 400+ attendees in person, with anadditional2,500+ people streaming the event live on YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Techstars:

Techstars is the most active pre-seed investor in the world, having invested through its accelerators in more than 3,700 companies with a combined market cap of $99 billion. Founded in 2006, Techstarsbelieves that entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Its mission is to invest in an unprecedented number of startups per year, enabling more capital to flow to more entrepreneurs worldwide. Techstars operates accelerator programs and venture capital funds, connecting startups, investors, corporations, and cities to build thriving startup communities. Learn more at www.techstars.com.

About ARM:

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading investment management firm providing a wide range of wealth management services to substantial and a diversified client base, including corporations, foundations and charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers. For more details, visit https://www.arm.com.ng/.

ARM | Classification: INTERNAL USE

Media Contacts:

ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator:

Oluwadunni Fanibe

oluwadunni.fanibe@techstars.com

Techstars:

Amalia Lytle

amalia.lytle@techstars.com