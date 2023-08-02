Governor Dapo Abiodun has said that The Ogun State Government would provide electric-powered motorbikes to residents in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He made this known via his verified Twitter handle, noting that the electric motorbikes would be “for those who relied solely on this means of transport.”

An excerpt from his tweets read:

“In our efforts to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, which has led to the rising cost of transportation in the entire nation, we made a promise to provide electric-powered motorbikes for those who relied solely on this means of transport.”

“While at the Republic of Benin yesterday, we had a test drive of some of the motorbikes that our administration will soon distribute to deserving transporters and members of our society, as a way of easing the financial pressure orchestrated by the increase in fuel price.”

Government Palliatives

In the wake of the removal of fuel subsidies and the hike in transportation costs for individuals, several state governments as well as the Federal Government have been rolling out palliatives measures to cushion the effect of the hike in the cost of transportation.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had slashed the fares of state-owned buses, otherwise known as BRT buses by 50% as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

The governor also announced the reduction of fares by commercial yellow buses also known as Danfo buses by 25% on all routes.

Federal Government Palliatives

During his July 31st, 2023, nationwide broadcast, President Bola Tinubu said his government is monitoring the effects of exchange rates and inflation on the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, and will intervene when necessary.

President Tinubu in his speech said,

“We are also monitoring the effects of exchange rates and inflation on gasoline prices. If and when necessary, we will intervene.

” I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women, that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn. Now, I must get back to work to make this vision come true.’’

The National Assembly had also approved the President’s N500 billion request for palliatives.