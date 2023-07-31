President Bola Tinubu has said that his government is monitoring the effects of exchange rates and inflation on the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol and will intervene when necessary.

This follows the economic challenges faced by Nigerians since the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates by the 2-month-old Tinubu administration which has seen the prices of goods and services skyrocket.

The President gave the assurance during a nationwide address on Monday evening where he spoke about the economy and the impact of fuel subsidy removal as well as exchange rate unification.

What the President is saying

President Tinubu in his speech said,

“We are also monitoring the effects of exchange rates and inflation on gasoline prices. If and when necessary, we will intervene.

”I assure you, my fellow countrymen and women, that we are exiting the darkness to enter a new and glorious dawn. Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true.’’

He disclosed that petrol subsidy has cost Nigeria trillions of naira yearly which could have been better spent on public transportation, healthcare, schools, housing and even national security, adding that instead, it was being funneled into the deep pockets and lavish bank accounts of a select group of individuals.

The president also stated that the multiple exchange rate system which had been established became nothing but a highway of currency speculation, adding that money that should have been used to create jobs, build factories and businesses for millions of people, was diverted.

What you should know