President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 7 pm.

The announcement was made by The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy, Mr Dele Alake.

The Broadcast would be aired via Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria.

The President may likely talk about critical issues facing the nation currently such as palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, exchange rate policies and other policies.

This is the first broadcast he would hold to address Nigerians since the June 12 2023 Democracy Day Address.