Nestle Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs Maryam Aliko Mohammed as Independent Non-Executive Director.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed by the Company Secretary Bode Ayeku which was seen by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement:

Nestlé Nigeria Plc (Nestlé Nigeria or the Company) wishes to notify its shareholders, The Nigerian Exchange Limited, and the investing public of the appointment of Mrs Maryam Aliko Mohammed as an independent non-executive director effective August 1, 2023.

Profile of Mrs Maryam Aliko Mohammed

Maryam holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacology from the University of Wales and a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff Business School, Cardiff, Wales, both in the United Kingdom. She is also a certified Addiction Counsellor and Life Coach.

Maryam started her career in AL-MAN Nigeria Limited, Kaduna State as a manager in 1995 and later moved to Nigeria Board for Technical Education, Kaduna as a Senior Planning Officer in 2001.

Thereafter, she has held various positions in different organizations including Executive Director, at Turner Building Products (Arewa) Limited (2001-2013): Visiting Lecturer, at Kaduna Business School, and Senior Special Assistant, at Baze University amongst others.