Dangote Cement Plc has announced the appointment of Alvaro Poncioni Mérian as Independent Non-Executive Director.

This was disclosed in an official statement signed by the Acting Company Secretary Edward Imoedemhe which was seen by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement:

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX”) and all other stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc. (“DCP”) at its Meeting held on 27 July 2023 approved the appointment of Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian as Independent NonExecutive Director to the Board of DCP.

Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian’s appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director is effective August 1, 2023.

The appointment of Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian will be included on the agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Profile of Alvaro Poncioni Mérian

Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian is the Founder & Managing Partner of EDNAM Capital, United Kingdom, and Founder & Executive Chairman of Munegu Partners, Hong Kong. Mr. Alvaro is a Laureate, “Concours General des Lycées”.

He has an MSc. in Management & Finance (honors) from HEC Paris and M.A. in Public Affairs & International Relations (honors) from Sciences-Po Paris.

He was the Global Head of Building Materials at Morgan Stanley Investment Banking, He has, over the years, developed senior relationships in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Mr. Alvaro has several years of cognate experience in cement business transactions.