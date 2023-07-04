Nestle Nigeria Plc has appointed Mr Namit Mishra as the Finance and Control Director of the company effective 1st August 2023.

This was disclosed in an official statement to Nigeria Exchange Limited which was obtained by Nairametrics.

Mr Namit Mishra would be replacing Mr Sarmad Saleem who has been appointed as Head of Finance and Control for Nestle Purina Petcare – Zone AOA.

The company noted that Sarmad would step down as Director on the Board effective from July 31st, 2023.

The statement reads:

“The Board notes his contributions to the Company since his appointment as the Finance and Control Director of the Company on June 1, 2022, and accepts his decision to step down while wishing him success in his new role”.

Mr Namit Mishra currently the Finance and Control Director, Nestlé Bangladesh Plc would assume his new role at Nestle Nigeria Plc effective 1st August 2023.

Profile of Namit Mishra

Namit joined Moga Factory in 1995 and 2002 moved as a Business Analyst in the Dairy & Nutrition business.

In 2004, he was promoted to the role of Corporate Costing Manager for the South Asia Region (SAR). Namit was expatriated to Dubai in 2008 as Regional Operations Controller- Nestle Nutrition for Middle East and Africa (MEA) where he played a key role in optimizing the total delivered cost and improving working capital efficiencies.

In 2011 he returned to India as the Business Controller for Nestle Nutrition and Nestle Health Science and contributed strongly towards profitable growth and capacity expansion at the Samalkha Factory.

In October 2015, he moved as Head of Management Accounting, SAR where he reshaped the role to a more proactive decision support one.

Namit to his current role in 2019 and has delivered strong results as co-pilot to the market while driving business transformation across multiple fronts.

During his tenure, Nestle Bangladesh successfully implemented Nestlé Business Excellence (NBE) end-to-end rollout across all the streams, commissioned the biggest capex, and successfully negotiated the rollout of the first-ever Co-Man operations in Bangladesh.

Namit has diligently managed the volatility and ensured seamless business continuity amid ongoing forex challenges in Bangladesh, Namit has a deep understanding of our businesses and processes and a strong ability to adapt, transform and create value.

Namit holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from Lucknow India. He is also a Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) from the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICWAI).