The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum became one of the first Governors to offer fuel subsidy palliatives to ease transport costs in Nigeria, following the removal of Fuel subsidy.

This was disclosed by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, who added the compressed 50 buses and 30 pick-up vans to convey farmers to their farms for free.

Palliative

The statement read the Governors released 80 vehicles to ease the high cost of transportation for farmers caused by the withdrawal of subsidy, adding:

“To reduce the high cost of living caused by the withdrawal of fuel subsidy, Gov Babagana Umara Zulum, on Tuesday, released 80 buses and pick-up vans for free transportation of farmers.

“The 80 means of transport will comprise 50 luxurious buses to be allocated from the fleet of the Borno Express Corporation, while the 30 pick-up vans will be hired by the state government.

“Due to the removal of fuel subsidy which although has a long-term benefit, cost of transportation has increased.”

Zulum added that the 50 buses and 30 pick-up vans convey farmers to their farmlands this rainy season,”

The governor also addressed farmers along Maiduguri – Damboa road, urging them to cooperate with the military and other security agencies deployed along the road to protect them and expressed gratitude to the military and other security agencies for their sacrifices in protecting the people

Need for national palliative

As the removal of fuel subsidies sees Nigerians deal with increased feeding and transport costs, The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari stated that President Bola Tinubu is planning to offer Nigerians alternatives to petrol.

According to Kyari, there are plans to enable Nigerians to make the necessary switch to the use of compressed natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas as fuels for their vehicles.

Kyari said the Tinubu administration plans a structural approach to make available cheap fuel through compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LPG) to mitigate the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

While CNG presents advantages such as lower cost, reduced emissions, and improved fuel efficiency, there are challenges to its adoption in Nigeria, including the need for infrastructure and government support. The Muhammadu Buhari administration previously initiated the National Gas Expansion Program for the use of natural gas in various sectors but faced implementation challenges