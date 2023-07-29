On the ministerial list recently announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is Hon. Stella Okotete.

She is an accomplished individual who has excelled in both public service and business development and economic growth.

Her impressive career spans various areas, including public policy design and implementation, international development, and general administration.

Particularly noteworthy is her unwavering dedication to advancing women’s empowerment, leadership, and community development, earning her immense respect in Nigeria.

Academic Excellence and Professional Distinctions

Having earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from Benson Idahosa University, Benin City, Hon. Stella Okotete demonstrated a strong commitment to knowledge and professional development.

Her thirst for learning prompted her to pursue a Diploma in Law from the Rivers State College of Arts and Sciences.

She later went on to achieve both a Master’s degree in Public Administration and another Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

Through these academic pursuits, she gained valuable expertise in governance, peacebuilding, and conflict resolution, further enriching her capabilities in these fields.

Strategic leadership

Hon. Stella Okotete’s career is marked by a diverse and enriching experience in both the public and private sectors.

In her role as the focal person for the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) in Delta State, she provided strategic leadership to design and implement programs aligned with the United Nations Millennium Declaration.

Through her previous position as an elected Councilor in Ughelli-North Local Government Area, she gained valuable insights into the needs of marginalized communities.

This knowledge enabled her to make a positive impact in neglected areas through the state’s Millennium Development Goals intervention programs.

Okotete was in April 2022 re-appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for an additional term of five (5) years as the Executive Director of Business Development at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

She plays a vital role in driving economic growth, fostering business partnerships, and facilitating export financing.

Drawing from her dynamic approach and extensive experience in both the public and private sectors, she has successfully conceptualized and developed new products and services in line with national economic plans.

Notably, initiatives like the ‘Women and Youth Export Facility’ and the ‘Small and Medium Export Enterprise Facility’ reflect her commitment to job creation, industrialization, and foreign exchange generation, all aligned with the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Life of philanthropy and community service

In addition to her professional achievements, Hon. Stella is deeply committed to philanthropy and community service. She co-founded the E’Girls Right Foundation and actively works with Internally Displaced Persons at IDP Camps in Ughelli, Maiduguri, and Abuja, making a significant positive impact on their lives.