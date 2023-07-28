President Bola Tinubu has said the Federal Government would support Google to create one million digital jobs in Nigeria.

The President made this known while meeting with Google’s Global Vice President, Mr Richard Gingras, in a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President, Dele Alake, the President highlighted Nigeria’s talented and motivated youth who are ready to embrace technology and artificial intelligence.

Google’s Commitment to Empowering Nigerian Youth

During the meeting, President Tinubu commended Google’s commitment to digital innovation and its readiness to assist Nigerian youths. He said:

“I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us. You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote the digital economy.

We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create 1 million digital jobs in Nigeria.

We will give you all the support you need to have a beneficial corporate responsibility. We have started our economic reforms, even though tortuous.”

1million Digital Jobs

Mr Richard Gingras discussed Google’s deep interest in Nigeria and its admiration for the creativity and talent demonstrated by young Nigerians in embracing technology.

“Google has a deep interest in Nigeria. We want to support the government’s efforts to create 1 million digital jobs. We have all the tools and capabilities to make this happen.

We will also help to secure Nigeria and we have discussed that with your National Security Adviser.