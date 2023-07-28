BUA Cement grew profit before tax by 26.52% year on year reaching N40.963 billion according to the information contained in its Q2 2023 results for the period ended June 2023

Furthermore, the cement company’s profit after tax was up 30.45% YoY to N36.815 billion during the same period. As a result, the earnings per share for Q2 amounted to N1.09, representing 31.33% year-on-year growth.

Key highlights :

Revenue; N114.7 billion; +25% YoY

Cost of sales up 21% YoY to N58.96 billion

Gross Profit; N55.748 billion +30.07%

Administrative expenses are down -49.57% YoY to N1.36 billion

Selling and Distribution expenses are up 40.52% YoY to N6.769 billion

Operating income; N48.55 billion; +37.33%

Net finance cost up 179.48% YoY to N7.869 billion

Profit for the year; N36.815 billion; +30.45% YoY

Cash and short-term deposits are up 352% to 217.349 billion

Total Assets up 18.74% to N1.037 trillion

Long-term borrowing up 341% to N197.346 billion

Short-term borrowing is down -57.38% to N34.392 billion

Insights :

BUA Cement’s positive revenue growth, improved gross profit, and reduction in administrative expenses have positively impacted its profitability.

However, the sharp increase in net finance costs, especially driven by higher net interest expenses and net losses on exchange, is indeed a significant area of concern for BUA Cement.