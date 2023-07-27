West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has refuted accusations of tampering with justice by colluding with certain politicians.

The politicians in question were those whose election victories in the recent general elections were being challenged in court by their opponents.

Nairametrics reliably gathered that Mrs Moyosola Adesina, the Acting Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, categorically refused these reports as malicious, and misleading.

What she said

Mrs Adesina explained saying,

“Recently, the Nigerian press has been awash with stories of attempts by WAEC to pervert the course of justice by allegedly conniving with some highly placed persons, whose electoral victories in the last national elections are being challenged in court by their opponents.

“These reports even alleged that “top WAEC Directors” at the Yaba office, received huge sums of money in several tranches to conceal and doctor information on WAEC records concerning some defendants.

“The reports went on to say that WAEC has been complicit in denying all litigants access to examination records, in proof of their cases in court.

“It also bogusly claimed that an investigative agency had gone to Ghana and completed investigations while efforts to do so in Nigeria, were blocked by some WAEC officials.

“These reports are all baseless, malicious and misleading. We must guide against the bastardisation of assessment and the destruction of education in the country.

“When people who are not in charge of examinations and do not have the expertise and records of relevant documents and information try to hijack the mandate of a time-tested organization, it portends danger,” she said.

She highlighted that such a trend could significantly undermine the government’s efforts to improve the education sector. She praised WAEC’s steadfastness over the past 71 years, describing it as a formidable institution.

On WAEC’s integrity

Adesina referred to those questioning WAEC’s integrity as ‘desperadoes’ driven by a self-serving desire to manipulate outcomes at any cost.

She expressed regret that some of these individuals, despite raising doubts, were themselves proud holders of WAEC certificates.

Ordinarily, the council might have chosen to ignore the baseless allegations, but Adesina explained that they felt compelled to provide clarifications and enlightenment.

This decision was made in the best interest of the Nigerian public and to uphold the integrity of assessment and education throughout the country

“WAEC is an international examination body with a clear mandate to conduct examinations in the public interest and award certificates, and it has been doing so since 1952, without any integrity issues. Its certificates are recognised and acceptable all over the world.

“WAEC is a legal entity that can sue and be sued. It is a law-abiding organisation with absolute respect for the judiciary. It will, therefore, always appear in court whenever subpoenaed and obey any valid order arising therefrom.

“This is the era of politics. WAEC has been subpoenaed on several occasions to appear in court to confirm the authenticity of WAEC results, certificates, or documents tendered by some litigants and we have always done so.

“For record purposes and the benefit of the Nigerian public, WAEC Ghana has nothing to do with the results of Nigerian candidates, just as Nigeria does not have anything to do with the results of Ghanaian candidates, even though we administer the same international examinations,” she noted.

She refuted the reports claiming that investigating agencies had travelled to Ghana and concluded their investigation on a matter related to Nigeria.

According to her, this assertion is entirely false. She emphasized that neither the Ghana office nor the headquarters of WAEC can speak on a matter they do not know of, and no member country has access to the results, records, and documents of other member countries.

Adesina also dismissed other reports alleging that WAEC had obstructed litigants from accessing examination records as evidence in their court cases.

She asserted that the examination body has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and security agencies, promptly providing the required documents and records whenever requested to assist in their investigations.