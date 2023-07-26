The Federal Government has refuted media reports that claimed it will increase tuition fees for federal universities in the country.

Mr Dele Alake, the Presidential Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, issued a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, clarifying the situation.

What he said

Nairametrics reliably gathered that Mr Alake made clarifications on the discussions bordering on the tuition fee increase. He said,

“We are aware that some universities have in recent weeks announced increases in the amount payable by students on sundry charges.

‘’However, the fact remains and we have confirmed that these are discretionary charges by each university for hostel accommodation, registration, laboratory and other charges. They are not tuition fees,’’ he said.

Alake said that the authorities of these universities have made it clear by explaining the rationale behind these new fees.

‘’For the avoidance of doubts, federal universities in Nigeria remain tuition-free ”.

Discretionary fees imposed by some universities

To further support financially challenged students, the Federal Government will implement the Students’ Loans Scheme, which was signed into law by President Tinubu last month.

This scheme will be put into effect before the next academic session in September.

Additionally, the government plans to facilitate the timely completion of education for diligent students through work-study programs, merit-based scholarships, and grants.