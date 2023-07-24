The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted Nigerians to the sale of unwholesome Whippy Real Mayonnaise in Nigeria.

The food and drug regulator said the product was discovered following a consumer’s complaint and investigated by the post-marketing surveillance unit of the agency in Ilorin, Kwara State.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, where she stated that upon investigation, it was discovered that the products were sourced from a local manufacturer in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Analysis showed unsatisfactory outcomes

On investigation, the products were sourced locally from the manufacturer SNF FOODS Limited, Onitsha, Anambra State. Samples were taken randomly from different batches of the product for laboratory analysis in NAFDAC Laboratory.

‘’Laboratory analysis conducted on the product by the Agency, showed unsatisfactory outcomes. It was discovered that though the products were still within shelf life, they have become rancid and exhibit a colour different from the original colour of mayonnaise. All zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batches of the unwholesome product.’’

The agency said the substandard Whippy Real Mayonnaise packed in 245g and 460g in plastic bottles was manufactured in June 2022 and would expire in December 2023, with the manufacturer’s (SNF Foods Ltd) address listed as Plot 52, Harbour Industrial Estate, Pokobros Avenue, Off Atani Road, Onitsha, Ogbaru LGA, Anambra State.

The batch numbers are OA2GP220614A (Pack size 245g), OA2GP220611A, and OA2GP220617A (Pack size 460g) with A8-0700 NAFDAC registration number.

Consumers to exercise caution

