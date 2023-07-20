Most Nigerian states would witness moderate and heavy rainfall between Friday and Sunday, a three-day weather forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has revealed.

Nimet also forecasted that there might be strong winds in 11 states across the federation within the three days of low, moderate and high rainfall.

The Impact-based Weather Forecast, which was signed by Prof. Mansur Matazu, the Director-General, Nimet, said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to affect parts of Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Bauchi, Niger, Adamawa, Borno, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo and Abia states on Friday.

The agency also said that during the forecast period (0000 – 2359hrs, Friday 20th July), low to moderate rainfall is expected over Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Cross River, Enugu, Anambra and Taraba states.

Matazu, however, said that the moderate to heavy rainfall was not expected to cause hazards to the public or motorists within the period.

According to Nimet, for Saturday, there are also chances of moderate to heavy rainfall from (0000 – 2359hrs in some parts of Katsina, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kogi, Niger and Taraba State.

It also said that low to moderate rainfall should be expected over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kwara, Borno, Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

“During the forecast period of 24 hours no hazard is expected,” the statement said.

For Sunday, Matazu said that during the forecast period; 0000 – 2359hrs, there are good chances of heavy rainfall, especially over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

While moderate to heavy rainfall is anticipated over Lagos, Ekiti, Kwara, Kogi, Abia, Ebonyi, Taraba, Zamfara, Kano and Plateau states.

The statement added: “On Saturday, 22nd July, (0000 – 2359hrs), there is little or no chance of temperature-related hazards across the country due to the low to moderate temperatures that are anticipated.