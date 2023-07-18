Get ready for an incredible Super July as a PalmPay Agent! Join now, and you can earn an amazing 30% cashback daily by simply reaching your card withdrawal target. It’s a win-win situation!

But that’s not all – the top 1000 agents in each region will also receive cash rewards of up to ₦5000 every week. This is your chance to make July super rewarding and boost your earnings like never before!

What is PalmPay?

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment across the continent.

As a PalmPay POS agent, you can capitalize on this incredible opportunity by performing transfers and other transactions, such as bill payments and airtime top-ups, for people in your community, all while earning a commission on each transaction.

And don’t worry about network issues – PalmPay has one of the best POS networks, ensuring seamless connectivity.

PalmPay has a network of over 500,000 agents across Nigeria who provide financial services to customers in their communities.

Becoming a PalmPay POS agent is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs to offer financial services to their communities while earning a commission on each transaction.

How to Become a PalmPay POS Agent?

With over 500,000 agents throughout Nigeria, PalmPay has established a vast network of trusted financial service providers in communities like yours.

Becoming a PalmPay POS agent opens doors to exciting possibilities as you provide essential financial services to your community. Embrace entrepreneurship and join the thriving PalmPay community today!

Ready to become a PalmPay POS agent? Getting started is easy. Here’s how:

Visit the PalmPay website at https://palmpay.com/agent/pos Fill out the application form with your personal and business details, including your name, address, phone number, and email address. Submit your application and wait for approval.

What are the charges associated with PalmPay POS transactions?

When it comes to charges, PalmPay POS sets itself apart as the superior choice in terms of providing high-quality, efficient, and secure service.

Unlike other POS terminal providers, PalmPay charges you based on the number of daily transactions you execute, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Here is a brief breakdown of the various charges:

Withdrawals between ₦1 to ₦20,000: A fee of 0.5% is charged based on the total transaction amount. Transactions above ₦20,000: A flat fee of ₦100 is applied, regardless of the transaction amount. Transfers between PalmPay Agent accounts are free of charge. Transfers to other banks incur a flat fee of ₦20, with the opportunity to earn up to ₦6 cashback per transfer.

But that’s not all! PalmPay also offers exciting incentives for high-star-level agents.

Agents who achieve a high-star level can enjoy up to 0.1% cashback on their daily card withdrawals. This means that for every withdrawal transaction, you can earn a cashback of up to 0.1% of the transaction amount.

For example, a withdrawal of ₦20,000 would earn you a cashback of ₦20, reducing the effective fee rate to 0.4% and the actual cap fee to ₦80.

With one of the industry’s highest cashback rates, PalmPay ensures you are rewarded for your transactions. It’s just another way PalmPay goes above and beyond to show appreciation for its agents.

How can I contact PalmPay POS?

You can get in touch with the company through any of the following means:

Phone: +234 1 888 5000

Email Address: possupport@palmpay.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PalmPayNigeriaAgents/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PalmPayAgent

So what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on the extraordinary PalmPay Super July POS Carnival.

Join us now and start earning that incredible 30% cashback while enjoying all the perks and benefits of being a PalmPay POS agent.

Let’s make this July super rewarding together! It’s time to seize the moment and make waves in finance. Are you in?