The Department of State Services (DSS) has described the lawyers who filed contempt charges against the Director-General of the service, Yusuf Bichi, over the continued detention of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as uniformed IPOB/ESN lawyers.

The secret police also referred to these lawyers who called for the jailing of the Bichi as charge and bail lawyers.

This disclosure is contained in a series of tweet posts by the DSS on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, where it described the efforts of these lawyers as futile.

DSS in its posts asked for the connection between the leader of those group of lawyers, Maxwell Okpara, a Biafran Republic Agitator and IPOB counsel, and the suspended CBN Governor.

What the DSS is saying

The tweet posts from DSS reads, “Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like-minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred aggression.

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs? What a contradiction. what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

In case you missed it

Recall that yesterday (July 17), constitutional and human rights lawyers in Abuja, numbering about 60, yesterday, stormed the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to commence a committal to prison proceedings against the Director General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi, over alleged violation of multiple judgments and orders of the court directing the release of suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele from custody.

The consortium of lawyers led by Mr. Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani specifically are asking the court to commit the DSS DG to prison until he purges himself of the contempt.