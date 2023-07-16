The Lagos African Cluster Centre of the University of Lagos in Nigeria is accepting applications for a postdoctoral fellowship in African and Diaspora Studies

The purpose of the fellowship is to support early career scholars and junior faculty members whose research interests revolve around African and Diaspora studies.

Nairametrics reports that this fellowship, which will last for between 3 to 6 months, is funded by the African Cluster Centers Centers at the University of Bayreuth in Germany through the Germany Excellence Strategy.

How will participants benefit

Successful fellows for this fellowship will be placed in research sections within the Lagos African Cluster Centre at the Institute of African and Diaspora Studies (IADS)- a rapidly growing research institute in West Africa, known for its interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary research focusing on Africa, Africans, and the Diaspora.

Each fellow will be mentored by an expert in their field of specialization.

Additionally, they will be expected to actively participate in research activities related to their project, publish at least one article in a prestigious peer-reviewed journal during the fellowship period, contribute to the teaching activities of the IADS, and deliver a lecture as part of the IADS Monthly Lecture Series.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, this fellowship will provide full financial support for travel expenses, accommodation, and a monthly stipend for selected fellows.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must hold a Ph.D. awarded no earlier than July 2018 and their research should fall within the humanities, social sciences, management sciences, or other related fields.

Proficiency in English and/or French is necessary.

How to apply

To apply, interested individuals must submit a soft copy of their PhD certificate, a two-page summary of their PhD thesis, a three-page proposal outlining their postdoctoral research topic, an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV), and two reference letters.

Applications must be submitted online by emailing the required documents (in PDF format) to this email before midnight on August 31, 2023 (West Africa Time).

Applicants will receive communication via email, and any inquiries should also be directed here.