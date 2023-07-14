Conversion of your US Dollar to Naira has become easier with the introduction of the “willing seller, willing buyer” policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

With VULTe by Polaris Bank, you can instantly convert your US Dollar to Naira at your convenience.

Follow these 5 steps:

Step 1: Log onto VULTe on the mobile app or Web (www.vulte.ng) to initiate the currency conversion process.

Step 2: Click on the “Sell FX” option.

Step 3: Choose the Domiciliary Account to debit and Naira Account to Credit

Step 4: Enter the amount of Dollars you wish to convert into Naira. You can convert up to $10,000 daily.

Step 5: Enter the Transaction PIN to confirm the conversion

If you're a non-Polaris Bank account holder, open a domiciliary account today on VULTe or dial *833*0# to start enjoying this and many more benefits.

