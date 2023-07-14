A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) FT-7NI trainer aircraft has crashed in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

According to media reports, the unfortunate incident happened on Friday evening, during a routine training exercise.

The incident was confirmed by the NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who in a statement on Friday said 2 pilots onboard the aircraft survived and were being observed in a military facility.

No loss of lives, damage to property

He said, “ Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.’’

This is a developing story…