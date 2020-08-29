Business
Nigerian Airforce to receive highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling in Defence ministry – Budget Office
The Nigerian Airforce has been crucial in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.
The Nigerian Airforce has the highest Capital Expenditure Ceiling allocation among parastatals in the Ministry of Defense, as it got N31.97 billion from the ministry’s total Capital Expenditure Ceiling of N120.04 billion for the year 2021.
This was disclosed by The Budget Office of the Federation, in the just-published Federal Government MDAs Detailed Capital Expenditure Ceilings for 2021.
The Nigerian Army came second with 23.22% at N27.87 billion, while the Navy gets 16.92% of the Defence Ceiling at N12.04 billion.
A capital spending ceiling is the maximum amount of money an organization is ready to spend on acquiring or maintaining a capital asset included in a Capex Budget plan.
Updated: Lagos to reopen tertiary institutions on September 14
Tertiary institutions in Lagos State are to resume activities next month.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced that the tertiary institutions in the state will be reopen on September 14, 2020.
According to a monitored media report from Channels Television, this was disclosed by the Governor during the regular briefing on the state’s COVID-19 status on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
The Governor said that the state is working towards the possible reopening of primary and secondary schools on September 21, 2020. He said they are tentatively scheduled to reopen on September 21
According to Sanwo-Olu, ‘’This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to review of our ongoing modelling and what procedure comes out from the Ministry of Health.”
The Governor disclosed that the decision to reopen the schools was based on indications that the pandemic has peaked in the state, as the number of new cases has been on a steady decline.
He reiterated that restaurants are now allowed to open for in-dining services in the state, although he emphasized that they must to ensure that only operate at 50% capacity at all times.
Sanwo-Olu also said that there will be a review on the reopening of event centres, bars, night clubs, beaches and the cinemas in September, to determine whether to go ahead with the reopening of such public spaces.
During the briefing, he reminded the press that the Federal Government’s 10 pm curfew is still in place in Lagos state.
On the resumption of international flight operations, Sanwo-Olu said that he will personally inspect airport facilities to ensure that all precautions are taken to keep people in the state safe. This is because the influx of international passengers into the state will increase the pressure of possible imported cases.
It can be recalled that the Lagos State Government shut schools in the state on March 23 as part of measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Helicopter crash: Minister assures investigation will be fast tracked, as third victim dies
The chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.
The third crew member in the helicopter, Bell 206 with registration number 5N-BQW belonging to Quorum Aviation, that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died.
This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau, Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, on Friday. He said, “I confirm to you that the third person has died.”
With this, all three crew members in the helicopter are dead.
Also, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, assured Nigerians that investigations were on-going and that findings will be made public shortly.
With heavy heart I wish to condole the families, friends and the Aviation community on the death of the occupants of the Quorum Helicopters that crashed this afternoon in Lagos. Investigation has commenced and will be fast tracked. The outcome will be made public. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🤲🏽🤲🏽🤲🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬
— Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) August 28, 2020
Back story: Nairametrics reported earlier on Friday, when panic enveloped Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos owing to the helicopter Bell 206 crashing into a building in the area.
The incident, which occurred at about 12.30pm, at 16A Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos, claimed the lives of two of the three crew members on board instantly.
Quorum Aviation identified the three victims in the accident. It noted that those aboard the crashed helicopter were its crew members. This was contained in a statement issued by the company after the crash on Friday.
The statement read, “As soon as we received news of the accident, we promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.
“We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful. In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation.
“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.”
Destination of the helicopter
According to a press statement from the Accident Investigation Bureau, the chopper was bound for Lagos from Port-Harcourt.
AIB, in its press statement, also promised to commence an investigation into the accident, which had three passengers aboard.
About Quorum Aviation
Quorum Aviation Limited (QAL) is an Aviation and Logistics air transportation company. The company operates both Rotary (Helicopters) and Fixed Wing aircraft.
Nigeria might fall into recession – Budget Office
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016.
The Director-General of the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, said Nigeria may fall into recession by next quarter due to the effects of the pandemic on the economy and global crude oil demand.
Akabueze disclosed this on Thursday during a press parley.
Nairametrics reported on Monday that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 6.10% (year-on-year) in real terms in Q2 2020, according to the second quarter (Q2) GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the numbers contained in the GDP report, the performance recorded in Q2 2020 represents a drop of 8.22% points when compared to Q2 2019 (2.12%), and 7.97% points decline when compared to Q1 2020 (1.87%).
The significant fall in Nigeria’s GDP numbers reflects the negative impacts of the disruption caused by COVID-19 pandemic and crash in oil prices on the Nigerian economy.
Nigeria’s biggest revenue earner, oil sector, recorded 6.63% (year-on-year) contraction in Q2 2020, indicating a decrease of –13.80% points relative to the rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.
A back to back negative GDP growth per quarter would be Nigeria’s second recession since 2016. The DG said, “Because of the twin effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil price, subsequently that it is expected that Q3 will be negative and the country might fall into recession.”