Nigeria’s border closure hurt many Ghanaian exporters – Ghanaian Foreign Minister
In a series of tweets, the Ghanaian foreign minister described how Nigeria’s border closure affected Ghanaian exporters.
Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, said that Nigeria’s border closure in 2019 has hurt Ghanaians and nearly bankrupted many Ghanaian export businesses after their goods were stuck in the Seme Border for months.
The Minister stated this earlier this week, in a series of tweets reacting to the recent shutdown of Nigerian-owned shops by Ghanaian authorities.
August 2019 saw Nigeria close its land borders without notice to community trade. Explanation- "To stop smuggling and to protect local industries from imported/smuggled rice, etc.
Recall that Nairametrics reported last week that the Speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, lamented that the closure of Nigerian shops contravened ECOWAS’ trade protocols and called for a decisive solution between both countries.
“The happenings in Ghana are indeed against the spirit of the ECOWAS protocol and must be dealt with decisively in the interest of both countries,” he said.
Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, also summoned Ghana’s Chargé d’Affaires to Nigeria, Ms. Iva Denoo, last week, to discuss the closure of Nigerian-owned shops in Accra. Apparently, Onyeama had also claimed that Ghana’s alleged harassment of Nigerian-owned shops was being done for electoral gains.
Reacting to this claim, Ghana’s Foreign Minister said Geoffrey Onyema’s claim, “if indeed true will be most unfortunate.” This is because both countries have a tradition of maintaining close ties.
Meanwhile, the Ghanaian Minister recently summoned Chargé d’Affaires of Nigeria to Ghana, Esther Adebola Arewa, to protest comments attributed to Nigeria’s Foreign minister. In a series of tweets she responded to comments attributed to the Onyema.
"Comments against Ghana attributed to Nigerian FM that Ghanaian government is harassing Nigerian retailers for 2020 electoral gains if indeed true will be most unfortunate as relations between our two countries has always been strong."
“August 2019 saw Nigeria close its land borders without notice to community trade. Explanation- “To stop smuggling and to protect local industries from imported/smuggled rice, etc.” she said.
“Of course, this decision ended up hurting Ghanaian exporters and brought many of them to their knees financially as trucks were stuck at the Seme Krake border for months”
She added that she visited Abuja with Ghana’s trade Minister to resolve the issue to ensure safe passage of Ghanaian goods through Nigeria’s border as they were told Border Closure was not meant to hurt Ghana.
“Unfortunately, nothing came out of these meetings so in the end, Ghana Government had no choice but to help rescue our exporters On 10th August, 2020, a 6-week nationwide exercise including market visits to assess business operating documents of traders in Ghana took off”
She concluded that the exercise would be over by September and “has not targeted at traders from any country.”
Corporate Affairs Commission selects NIPOST as official courier partner
The selection and endorsement of NIPOST follows its success in the interview conducted by the CAC.
The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the endorsement of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) EMS/Parcel as one of the official couriers of the commission for its business transactions with effect from September 1, 2020.
The disclosure was made by NIPOST through a tweet post on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
The selection and endorsement of NIPOST follows its success in the interview conducted by the Corporate Affairs Commission for the prospective courier companies who were interested in rendering the services to the commission
This was part of the measure earlier announced by the Corporate Affairs Commission to reduce physical presence of customers in its head offices and ensure strict compliance with various directives on social distancing in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The statement from NIPOST reads, ‘’Following NIPOST’s success in the interview conducted by Corporate Affairs Commission for prospective courier companies, we are pleased to announce the endorsement and accreditation of EMS/Parcel as one of the official couriers of the commission. Business transactions will commence on 1st September 2020.’’
The post also stated that with this new development, NIPOST EMS/Parcel is officially endorsed to accept and deliver the certificates of incorporation from the public and their clients across the country.
It can be recalled that the Registrar-General of CAC, Abubakar Garba, had said that the commission was going ahead with its new policy to deliver electronic services to its customers with effect from August.
He said that the policy will create sanity in the process and encourage strict conformity to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s guidelines for COVID-19. This is as the rendering of these services by the courier firms was borne out of the need to protect CAC workers and the customers against the pandemic.
ENDORSEMENT OF NIPOST EMS/PARCEL AS OFFICIAL COURIER BY CORPORATE AFFAIRS COMMISSION, ABUJA
Akinwunmi Adesina is expected to reunite AfDB’s member countries after re-election
Adesina hopes to unite members to support a programme that would stabilize African economies.
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) is set for re-election, even as expectations are high for him to unite AfDB’s member countries after a corruption probe carried out by an independent panel declared him innocent.
Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina would be voted in during a 2-day meeting starting on Wednesday. He would be seeking to unite the members of the multilateral bank to support a programme aimed at stabilizing African economies which have been heavily affected by the pandemic. Already, AfDB has raised $100 billion for the scheme.
Last month, Nairametrics reported that the investigative panel set up to review an earlier Ethics Committee report which found Adesina not guilty but was rejected by the US, exonerated him of all charges.
The panel reviewed about 16 allegations in total and dismissed all of them, agreeing with the Ethics Committee’s findings. The Ethics Committee’s findings were not accepted by the United States, promoting a setup of the investigative panel with the mandate to review the submissions of the ethics committee of the bank.
Adesina was accused of unethical conduct, questionable appointments, and contract awards by a group of whistleblowers. However, he was cleared of all charges by the AfDB’s ethics committee. The AfDB said it supported an internal investigation that cleared Adesina, citing that there was no evidence Adesina helped secure contracts for his friends, which a whistleblower accused him of doing.
The second-largest shareholder of the Bank, the United States, rejected the Ethics Committee report asked for an independent probe of those allegations.
The Investigative Panel cleared Adesina of all charges agreeing with the submissions of the ethics committee. In its final conclusions, the panel wrote;
“The Panel is mindful of the fact that “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence”. At the same time, it appears to us to be an undue burden to expect a holder of high office in an international organization, to prove a negative, in the absence of sufficient grounds. An attorney writing on behalf of the President, also argues quite correctly in our view, that a distinction should be drawn between alleged institutional failure at the Bank and the conduct of the president.”
Nigeria almost doubled its voting rights in the African multilateral institution to 16.8% before the lender’s annual general meeting coming up next week, as reported by Nairametrics, which was a boost for the re-election of Adesina as the President of the African Development Bank.
Nigeria will be the top shareholder in the multilateral bank followed by Germany and the United State with 7.4% and 5.5% respectively.
FG announces N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators
The fund is to help reduce the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators.
Earlier today, the Federal Government announced the approval of a N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators, to help cushion the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the road transport sector.
The fund is to help reduce the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators, who have been badly hit by months of being out of business during the lockdown period and restriction on interstate movements.
According to a press statement that was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, this was disclosed by the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, during a courtesy call by the National Executive Committee and Trustees of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA). The delegates were led by PTONA’s President, Engr Isaac Uhunwagho, to her in Abuja.
Part of the statement by the ministry said, “The Honourable Minister of State. Federal Ministry of Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has disclosed that Federal Government has approved a N10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators to help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.’’
The Hon. Minister of State, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has disclosed that FG has approved a ₦10 billion survival fund for transport workers and operators to help cushion the sufferings encountered by road transport workers and operators as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.
Gbemisola Saraki went further to reveal to the delegation that the fund is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, while also adding that the Federal Ministry of Transportation is currently working on the modalities for the disbursement of the funds.
Note that despite the easing of lockdown and restrictions, stakeholders in the road transport sector, especially the drivers, have complained of slow recovery and low patronage due to the COVID-19 measures that have been put in place.