The SaaS (Software as a Service) acceleration Africa program is inviting startups to a specialized approach to supporting early-stage digital B2B SaaS startups in Nigeria and other African countries.

The program aims to help startups overcome their go-to-market strategies through tailored guidance and mentorship.

Nairametrics reports that in addition, it will facilitate networking opportunities by connecting startups with industry experts, mentors, and investors from a wide network of over 600 founders, 350 mentors, and 200 investors.

According to the program organizers, participants will gain access to an expanding network of like-minded founders, practitioners, and investors, fostering valuable partnerships with individuals who share their vision.

Eligibility Criteria

The program primarily targets English-speaking startups in West Africa such as Nigeria, and East Africa operating in the digital B2B SaaS space. To be eligible, startups should have made initial progress, possess a strong team, and focus on areas such as FinTech, AgriTech, or ClimaTech.

The other essential requirements include having a working Minimum Viable Product (MVP), at least two co-founders or team members, and demonstrating customer traction, Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR), or revenues.

How these startups will benefit

In a document seen by Nairametrics, these selected startups will receive funding of up to €100K, consisting of €70K in cash and €30K as part of the program.

Additionally, participants will gain valuable knowledge through weekly one-on-one support in crucial areas like sales, marketing, and pitching.

Program structure

The program consists of four modules spread across different weeks.

Module 1: This module will last from Week 1 to Week 5 and will focus on setting Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and building the company.

This will also include a Market Engineering Sprint led by the CEO of Startup Wise Guys.

Module 2: This takes place from Week 7 to Week 10, and centers around communication, sales, and a product sprint to test customer-centered ideas.

Modules 3 and 4: This occurs from Week 12 to Week 15 and Week 17 to Week 20 respectively and will delve deeper into sales, marketing, growth, and fundraising, with individual mentorship and Progress Day sessions.

Each module is followed by an implementation week, allowing startups to reflect on and implement the gained knowledge.

Post-program

Even after the program concludes, startups can continue to benefit from the support of the community channels. They can also receive assistance with future investment rounds and fundraising.

Application Program

Applications for the program close by September 7th, 2023, after which the team will carefully review all applications and reach out to potential candidates for interview scheduling.

To apply for the program, please click https://startupwiseguys.com/all-programs/saas-accelerator-program-africa/ to apply.