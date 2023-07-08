The controversy surrounding the alleged forged UTME result of Mmesoma has been resolved, as an Independent Committee of the Anambra State Government set up a panel to investigate the UTME result of Ejikeme Mmesoma who said her result is fake.

According to the independent panel investigation, Mmesoma admitted she manipulated the fake results by herself using her phone.

To get more clarity as regards this, Nairametrics did some findings as to how Mmesoma was able to forge her JAMB result:

Wrong Exam Centre name

According to the independent panel, Mmesoma had used an old name of the exam centre where she wrote her exams.

The owner of the Computer Based Test Center said that the correct name of the centre is Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development) but on the fake result, Mmesoma displayed, the exam centre’s name is Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development.

Old Result Format

In an interview, JAMB Spokesman Fabian Benjamin said that the last time JAMB used the result notification – which Mmesoma had presented as her result slip – was in 2021 when a previous candidate had sued the exam body.

The Spokesman said JAMB changed the result format because it was easy for candidates to forge their results.

The difference in Date of Birth

The independent panel had said that the date of birth and registration number showing on Mmesoma’s fake result was different from what was in JAMB’s portal.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, JAMB indicated that Mmesoma is 19 years of age as against the narrative that she is 16 years old.

The independent panel also said Mmesoma admitted to having manipulated the result herself, as she proceeded to a cybercafé (Prisca Global Computers, Uruagu, Nnewi) to print the fake result.

Back Story

Recall that Nairametrics reported that JAMB had accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of manually inflating her score from 249 to 362 and parading herself as the top scorer for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This controversy had caused widespread reactions as the exam body had also barred Ejikeme Mmesoma from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years.

The House of Representatives had also intervened as members of the lower chamber expressed concerns that JAMB acted in an unprofessional manner in a matter involving a minor by withdrawing the candidate’s result and banning her for 3 years.

What You Should Know

Mmesoma had in a viral video dismissed allegations that she manipulated her 2023 UTME result, saying that she printed her result from the JAMB portal.

The student, who insisted that her aggregate score is 362, said the allegation has left her “‘traumatized,” adding that she cannot forge her result.

She said that since nursery school, she has been taking first, noting that she is not an illiterate girl that will go and forge her result. She pointed out that she even scored over 300 in her common entrance exam.