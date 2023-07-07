AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced the appointment of a new Chairman and board members.

This was disclosed in an official statement to Nigeria Exchange Limited which was obtained by Nairametrics.

In the statement signed by the company secretary, the company also confirmed the resignation of the current Chairman of the Board, Mr Olusola Adeeyo. This decision to resign was made at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on the 14th of July 2022. His resignation became effective from the 16th of February 2023.

The Board at AXA Mansard announced the appointment of a new Chairman and members of the Board. This was done by Section 274 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

The appointments have been approved by the National Insurance Commission.

The new Directors are:

Mr. Kola Adesina – Chairman

Mr. Gbola Akinola – Non-Executive Director

Mr Mariano Caballerro – Non-Executive Director

Ms. Melina Cotlar – Non-Executive Director

Profile of Mr. Kola Adesina

Mr Adesina is a consummate entrepreneur with experience in academia, insurance, finance, energy, trade, and diplomacy. He started his career in the insurance industry, selling insurance to businesses across different sectors in Nigeria.

After working in the Insurance industry, he joined Sahara Group where his selling skills and exceptional project and relationship management acumen enhanced the growth of the energy conglomerate.

Mr Adesina also served as a member of the Presidential Committee on the Accelerated Expansion of the Electricity Infrastructure in Nigeria, which culminated in the unbundling of PHCN successor companies.

He sits on the Board of Sahara Group Ltd, Ikeja Electric, Egbin Power Plc, First Independent Power Ltd (FIPL) and Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC).

He was awarded Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) by President Muhammadu Buhari and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. He is the proposed Chairman, Non-Executive Director of AXA Mansard Insurance plc.

Profile of Chief Gbola Akinola, SAN

Chief Akinola is an experienced arbitrator and practising lawyer with considerable experience in corporate and commercial law and a highly skilled advocate with extensive commercial legal advisory experience.

He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987 and admitted to practice as a solicitor and barrister of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He is an experienced arbitrator and practising lawyer with considerable experience in corporate and commercial law and a highly skilled advocate with extensive commercial legal advisory experience.

He was appointed a Notary Public in May 1998, admitted as an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in November 1999 and became a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators in January 2000.

He was appointed a Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 2022. He is proposed as a Non-Executive Director representing Minority Shareholders by the NAICOM Guideline on Code of Corporate Governance 2021.

Profile of Mr. Mariano Caballero

Mr Mariano Caballero has over two decades of experience with a background in strategy and finance in the insurance industry. He is currently the Strategic Development Officer for AXA Africa.

Before this, he worked with Ernst & Young and Mazars providing assurance and advisory services for the life insurance industry in Spain and UK.

He is a member of the Spanish Institute of Accountants and also a member of the Spanish Institute of Actuaries. He is being proposed for election as a Non-Executive Director of AXA Mansard Insurance plc.

Profile of Ms Melina Cotlar

Ms Melina Cotlar has over two decades of experience with a background in actuarial and risk management. She is currently the Chief Risk Officer at AXA Madrid International Hub.

Before this, she worked with PwC managing the actuarial and risk management team. She is being proposed for election as a Non-Executive Director of AXA Mansard Insurance plc