The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the commission’s suspended resident electoral commissioner in Adamawa state.

The charges were filed at the high court in Yola, the state capital.

INEC in a statement on Thursday, said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.

INEC working with NBA on diligent prosecution

The statement from INEC reads, “Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for the commencement of trial.

“Meanwhile, the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.”

