The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has filed a six-count charge against Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the commission’s suspended resident electoral commissioner in Adamawa state.
The charges were filed at the high court in Yola, the state capital.
INEC in a statement on Thursday, said it took the action after reviewing the case file from the police which established a prima facie case against Yunusa-Ari.
INEC working with NBA on diligent prosecution
- The statement from INEC reads, “Having reviewed the case file from the Police which established a prima facie case against Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Commission has filed a six-count charge against him at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola. Consequently, the Court has fixed Wednesday 12th July 2023 for the commencement of trial.
- “Meanwhile, the Commission is working with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the diligent prosecution of other cases.”
In case you missed it
- Ari had courted controversy after the supplementary election in Adamawa on April 15, 2023 when he announced Binani as the winner of the dramatic poll when collation of results was yet to be completed.
- The situation prompted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to nullify Ari’s decision, saying that his declaration is null, void and of no consequence.
- Ari was subsequently suspended by INEC while President Muhammad Buhari ordered full investigation of the electoral commissioner and the security personnel that were around him when he made the declaration.
- The electoral umpire further wrote to the NPF asking it to investigate, and if found culpable, prosecute Yunusa-Ari over alleged electoral infractions.
- Meanwhile, INEC concluded the election and announced the incumbent governor, Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the authentic winner of the drama-filled poll.
- Following the receipt of the letter, the IG subsequently asked an investigative team to work in collaboration with INEC on the matter, as the electoral umpire revealed that it didn’t know the whereabouts of the suspended Adamawa REC.
- The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had in May arrested the suspended Adamawa REC over his conduct during the election. He was later released.
