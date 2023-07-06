Mark Zuckerberg has launched a new app called “Threads by Instagram” and everyone is currently exploring the new social media app.

This new app by Meta is said to rival Elon Musk’s Twitter app as it has very similar features to Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg says the new app can become better than Twitter as he looks to take advantage of some lapses from Twitter.

Mark Zuckerberg also noted that Threads is an open and friendly public space for conversation which takes “the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for texts, ideas and discussing what’s on your mind”.

Despite the similarities with Twitter, there are features on the Thread app that makes it different and it remains to be seen if it’s worth the hype and attention.

Nairametrics has discovered 5 features on the Thread app that makes it different from Twitter. It remains to be seen if these features are permanent or if they would be updated later.

No DMs

On the Thread app, there is no feature for direct messaging (DMs). The app is purely a conversational type of app. It can pass as the “text form of Instagram”.

To send a direct message to a user, you would have to switch to the Instagram handle of that user as Thread has a direct link to Instagram.

No Live Audio Conversation

One of the features that made Twitter interesting of late is the live audio conversations feature called “Spaces” which is an adaptation of the Clubhouse app.

On the Thread app, there is no feature for live audio conversation. Although it is believed that Meta would introduce that feature in the updated version of the app.

No Hashtags

Hashtags are one of the most common features amongst most social media platforms as it makes it easier for users to follow a particular conversation.

On the Thread app, if you include a hashtag in your post, it isn’t active, just like how on Instagram if you include a link in your post it doesn’t get active.

No Trend Table

This is a very popular feature that makes Twitter unique and different from other social media platforms.

On Twitter, there is a feature called “trend table” which can be seen by clicking/tapping the search button. This feature helps you see a word, phrase or topic that is mentioned at a greater rate than others.

It helps you know what conversation is being discussed by a major of users at a particular time.

In other words, it helps you know “what is trending”. This feature is currently not available on the Thread app.

Losing Instagram Account

This is a feature that is of concern to early adopters of the Thread app.

According to the “help centre” section of Instagram, if you delete your Threads profile and data, you’ll lose your Instagram account.

Also, if you deactivate your Instagram account, your Threads profile would be deactivated. Threads app and Instagram are synchronized together, so what you do for A affects B and vice versa.