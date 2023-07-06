Alles Charis, a leading provider of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) solutions in Nigeria, committed to fostering talent and innovation, is delighted to announce the launch of its NYSC Internship Programme which will take place across our locations in Abuja, Ondo and Port-Harcourt.

The initiative is aimed at providing young professionals with valuable work experience and skills development opportunities.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Internship Programme by Alles Charis is designed to support and empower young graduates during their mandatory one-year service in Nigeria. The initiative reflects Alles Charis’s dedication to nurturing talent, fostering career growth, and contributing to the professional development of the nation’s youth.

The NYSC Internship Programme will offer selected participants the chance to work closely with experienced professionals across various departments and business units within Alles Charis. Through hands-on training, mentorship, and exposure to real-world projects, interns will gain practical knowledge, enhance their skills, and build a strong foundation for their future careers.

Key features of the NYSC Internship Programme include:

DIVERSE EXPERIENCE: Interns will have the opportunity to rotate through the different departments and business units, allowing them to explore various areas of interest and gain a comprehensive understanding of Alles Charis’s operations. MENTORSHIP & GUIDANCE: Interns will be assigned to managers within our department who will provide guidance, support, and constructive feedback throughout the internship period. Mentors will help interns set goals, develop professionally, and navigate their career paths. PROFESSIONAL TRAINING: Alles Charis will organize training sessions and workshops to equip interns with essential skills such as communication, problem-solving, and teamwork. These sessions will enhance their employability and prepare them for future endeavours. NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES: Interns will have the chance to network with professionals from diverse backgrounds, including senior leaders within Alles Charis. These connections can pave the way for future collaborations and career opportunities.

“We believe in the power of investing in young talent and providing them with the right opportunities to grow and succeed. Our NYSC Internship Programme is designed to empower young professionals during a critical phase of their careers and contribute to the development of a skilled workforce,” said Adaugo Kanu, Head of People at Alles Charis.

Alles Charis invites eligible graduates enrolled in the National Youth Service Corps to apply for the NYSC Internship Programme. Interested candidates can submit their applications using this link: Alles Charis NYSC Internship Programme

About Alles Charis

Alles Charis Gas Limited is a leading operator within the downstream sector of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry specializing in the retail, distribution and storage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane and butane for household and commercial use across Nigeria. We operate a network of nine (9) conveniently located retail stations across various neighbourhoods and commercial areas. These stations serve as distribution hubs, providing easy access to our customers for refills and exchanges. With a growing presence in the market, Alles Charis Gas is establishing itself as a trusted provider of high-quality LPG and associated services.

