The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has barred Ejikeme Mmesoma from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by JAMB’s Spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Tuesday morning in Abuja.

The exam body had over the weekend accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of manually inflating her score from 249 to 362 and parading herself as the top scorer for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This development has caused widespread reactions from netizens as they made known their displeasure on how JAMB is handling the issue.

Reactions on social media

Toluwani believes the ban is politically motivated in a bid to discredit the educational system of Anambra State. He said:

“Ejikeme Mmesoma JAMB issues have a political undertone. They want to rubbish the educational system of Anambra to discreet the work of Peter Obi. APC is a devilish party that should be sent to. H€ll”

A user called Nefertiti Lite queried why DSS was involved in the allegation as it wasn’t a matter of national security. She said:

“Even DSS officials were invited to interrogate 16-year-old Ejikeme Mmesoma over ALLEGED forgery of result?? Is she a threat to National security now?? You’d think she built a nuclear bomb in her backyard or something.”

Even DSS officials were invited to interrogate 16 year old Ejikeme Mmesoma over ALLEGED forgery of result??

Uko believes JAMB should have set another exam for Mmesoma to prove her results instead of banning her. He said:

“This ban by JAMB is quite hasty in my opinion. If you say the girl forged the result and did get that much score, why don’t you set another exam for her to write let’s see if she can match up the same score. The hasty conclusion and public ridicule are to what gain really?”

Jeremiah believes JAMB should have given the student a chance to prove herself instead of the ban. He said:

“JAMB has become a fraudulent Government Agency in Nigeria. Why will you ban a candidate you accused of forgery without giving her a chance to defend herself? JAMB cannot be a judge and a complainer in their case. It is not acceptable. Ejikeme Mmesoma is innocent until proven guilty.”

Slimfit suggests that JAMB should release the student’s result and have an independent body remark on it. He said:

“I don’t see a need for all the hullabaloos. Why not simply pull out the girl’s answers to all the questions she attempted on the JAMB CBT server and get an independent body to remark? It’s not rocket science.”

Toyosi Godwin believes there is a better way JAMB could have handled the situation instead of involving DSS. He said:

“There are better ways to handle this with “fake” JAMB score issue. Why is the DSS in? Why are they slapping her face all over social media? So many WHYs. I don’t know, but the lack of decorum in solving this issue is telling, especially considering that she’s not the only person.”