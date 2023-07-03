The management of Innoson Automobile Company appears to have picked holes in the allegation by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) of result manipulation against Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, saying that it is strange to hear this.

The company said that it carried out its independent verification after the claims and found out that Mmesoma scored 362 when her result was printed.

According to NAN, this was made known by the Head of Corporate Communications at Innoson Group, Cornel Osigwe, during an interview on Monday in Onitsha.

Osigwe stated that the N3 million scholarship awarded to Mmesoma by Innoson Automobile Company will still stand if she is found to be innocent of the allegation by JAMB of result manipulation.

Our scholarship might still stand

Osigwe said, “It is strange to us because we did our independent verification and found out that Mmesoma Ejikeme scored 362 when we printed her result.

“When it was claimed that she was the highest, we waited for JAMB to come and clarify it, but they did not and the media was publishing that she was the highest.

“We also waited to see if there was going to be a counterclaim, but since there was no counterclaim, we awarded her the scholarship as the highest scorer.

“On Sunday, it was reported that JAMB claimed that she manipulated her result. We are doing our independent investigation as we speak to know if she manipulated her result or if the fault was from JAMB.

“If we find out that the girl manipulated her result for obvious reasons, we will withdraw the scholarship.

“But if we find out that the mistake was actually from JAMB; that they were the ones that awarded her the score, or probably did a review and found out that her actual score was 249, then our scholarship will still stand.”

Osigwe advised Ejikeme not to panic during this period of investigation, saying that they can carry out a proper investigation to unravel the truth.

He further stressed that if they find out that she is innocent of the allegation, whether she scored the highest or not, the scholarship will still stand.

What you should know

JAMB had on Sunday, July 2, accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of manually inflating her score from 249 to 362 and parading herself as the top scorer for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The examination body said she manipulated her UTME result to deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions, adding that it will withdraw her certificate and prosecute her.