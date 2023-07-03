The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed positive at the end of today’s trading session as Investors begin July with bullish sentiments.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 1.61% higher to close at 61,949.24 index points as against 60,968.27 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities saw a gain of N534 billion to close at N33.731 trillion, 1.43% higher than the N33.198 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 61,949.24 points

% Day Change: +1.61%

% YTD: +20.87%

Market Cap: N33.732 trillion

Volume Traded: 1.20 billion

Value: N14.04 billion

Deals: 12,128

How Stocks Performed

Market breadth closed positive as JAPAULGOLD (10.00%) led gainers, TRIPPLEG (-9.87%) led losers while FCMB was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Trading volume was 20.23% higher from the previous day’s session as 1.20 billion units of shares were traded today.

Top Gainers and Top Losers

JAPAULGOLD, ETERNA, and MEYER led the top gainer’s chart as they all gained +10.00% each.

Meanwhile, TRIPPLEG, CORNEST, and NSLTECH led the top losers’ chart as they lost –9.87%, -9.09%, and –9.09% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

There was higher trading activity in terms of volume as 1.20 billion units of shares were traded today compared to the 998.08 million traded from the previous day’s session.

FCMB led the chart in terms of volume as 173.81 million units were traded. UBA (160.67 million) and ACCESS HOLDINGS (132.52 million) rounded up the top 3 traded stocks for today.

In terms of value traded, ACCESS HOLDINGS (N2.38 billion) led the chart followed by UBA (N2.12 billion) and FCMB (N930.70 million) to round up the top three.

SWOOTs Watch

Shares of stocks worth over one trillion (swoot) saw mixed results as ZENITH BANK (2.92%), MTN NIGERIA (1.68%), and GTCO (4.29%) closed positive.

While the remaining DANGOTE CEMENT, AIRTEL AFRICA, BUA CEMENT, and BUA FOODS all closed flat.

FUGAZ Update

Shares of tier 1 banks all saw positive trading sessions as GTCO (4.29%), UBA (9.8%), ACCESS HOLDINGS (9.94%), and ZENITH BANK (2.92%), FBN HOLDINGS (7.62%) all closed positive.