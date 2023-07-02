Enrolment for the National Identification Number (NIN) rose to 101 million as of June 26, 2023. This is according to the latest data released by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This shows that the country recorded a total of 1 million fresh enrolments in the last month as the total enrolment figure stood at 100 million at the end of May.

According to the statistics, Lagos State has so far recorded the highest number of enrolments in the country with 11 million Nigerians captured in the State.

This was followed by Kano State, which recorded 8.9 million registered NIN.

The two most populous states in Nigeria, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics have maintained the lead in NIN enrolment since the beginning of the exercise.

In terms of the gender distribution of the enrollees, the NIMC data reveals that 57.3 million, representing 56.76% of Nigerians so far captured in the NIN database are male.

On the flip side, 43.7 million, representing 43.24% of the total enrollees are female.

Top and bottom states

Aside from Lagos and Kano, other states that made the top ten in terms of the number of enrolments include Kaduna with 6.2 million; Ogun with 4.2 million; Oyo with 3.9 million; FCT with 3.4 million; Katsina also 3.4 million; Rivers 3 million; Bauchi 2.7 million and Delta with 2.6 million.

NIMC data shows that the 10 states with the lowest NIN issued are Akwa-Ibom at 1.7 million, Imo at 1.7 million, Kogi at 1.69 million: Enugu at 1.62 million, Yobe at 1.57 million, Taraba at 1.45 million Cross River 1.15 million, Ekiti 1 million, Ebonyi 804,592, and Bayelsa 635,277.

World Bank’s target

With the increase in enrolments, Nigeria is moving closer to the World Bank’s target under the Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

Under the project terms, Nigeria is expected to have issued 148 million NIN by June 2024.

However, despite the steady monthly increase in enrolments, the country may still miss the target.

Barely a year before the deadline, Nigeria would have to enrol and issue NIN to an additional 47 million people over the next 12 months to achieve the target.

Going by the average of 1 million monthly enrolments being recorded over the last year, hitting 148 million by June 2024 seems not feasible.

Aside from issuing NIN to 148 million Nigerians by 2024, the Bank listed other targets to include the issuance of NIN to at least 65 million female Nigerians by June 1, 2024, as well as 50 million NIN to children under 16 years of age.

What you should know

The ID4D project, which commenced in 2019, is being financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of US$115 million and co-financing of US$100 million from the French Agency for Development and US$215 million from the European Investment Bank.