The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29, 2023 as public holidays for the celebration of Eid-El-Kabir festivities

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Akinlade enjoined Muslims and all Nigerians “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and Nigeria”.

Akinlade in the statement expressed hope that the prayers and sacrifices of the season will restore the much-desired peace and unity in the country’s desire.