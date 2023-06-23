Utiva, a leading Tech Education in partnership with Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE) on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, officially launched ‘FLiT’, an apprenticeship for women and girls in the technology space.

It was an atmosphere of brilliant minds talking about equal representation of genders in the tech ecosystem. FLiT project promises to bridge the hiring gap and supply employable tech talents in the technology Industry.

FLiT is a hiring tech placement platform that allows young people to acquire technology skills while working on a job with technology companies in Nigeria.

Talents are placed in the job while they go through their training at the same time allowing the beneficiaries to build their capacity through direct mentoring, coaching and real-work projects.

FLiT is designed to help 2000 women start their careers in tech and help 1000 companies in the technology industry hire talents.

Key Features and Benefits of FLiT include:

Accelerator, evaluation and development of Tech skill sets Pool of skilled tech talents for Hiring Partners Stipend Payment and Supervisor Allocation for techies Employment opportunities for tech enthusiasts

Speaking about the launch, the programs manager, Damilola Daniels expressed enthusiasm for FLiT’s potential: “We are thrilled to help break glass ceilings for women in the tech ecosystem by introducing one of our innovative tech projects (FLiT) to the technology industry.”

As a leading tech education company that has been able to train over 50,000 talents across the world, we are building FLiT as a part of our vision to help top companies around the world find the best talents that can augment their current in-house technology talent needs.

FLiT represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering unparalleled value to the tech industry.

“We firmly believe that our solution will revolutionize the way tech space operates, transforming the tech industry as a whole”.

FLiT has already garnered significant interest from tech industry experts, early adopters, and training and hiring partners. As FLiT will start gaining traction in the future, it is dedicated to continuous improvement, incorporating user feedback and staying at the forefront of technological advancements to further enhance the solution.