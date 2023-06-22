Key Highlights

The Federal Government has said that the repairs of both the Eko and Apongbon bridges will be completed and opened to traffic on or before July 15, 2023.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos appealed for patience and understanding among road users and explained that some underlying repairs must be completed before reopening, to ensure the durability of the infrastructure.

According to Channels, this was made known by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, during a telephone chat on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, where she noted that the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor completes the repairs on the 2 bridges on or before that date.

Kasha appealed for patience and understanding among road users and explained that some underlying repairs must be completed before reopening, to ensure the durability of the infrastructure.

The 2 bridges to open to traffic mid-July

The Federal Controller of Works said,

‘’We had an extensive meeting today, so we all agreed that we will open the two bridges finally mid-July.

“We are aware of the discomfort the motoring public is going through at the moment but they should just bear with the Federal Government. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor finishes on or before July 15.”

What you should know