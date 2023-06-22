Key Highlights
- The Federal Government has said that the repairs of both the Eko and Apongbon bridges will be completed and opened to traffic on or before July 15, 2023.
- The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos appealed for patience and understanding among road users and explained that some underlying repairs must be completed before reopening, to ensure the durability of the infrastructure.
The Federal Government has set July 15 as the new deadline for the completion of repair works and reopening of both Eko and Apongbon bridges in Lagos State to traffic.
According to Channels, this was made known by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, during a telephone chat on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, where she noted that the government is doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor completes the repairs on the 2 bridges on or before that date.
Kasha appealed for patience and understanding among road users and explained that some underlying repairs must be completed before reopening, to ensure the durability of the infrastructure.
The 2 bridges to open to traffic mid-July
The Federal Controller of Works said,
- ‘’We had an extensive meeting today, so we all agreed that we will open the two bridges finally mid-July.
- “We are aware of the discomfort the motoring public is going through at the moment but they should just bear with the Federal Government. We are doing everything possible to ensure that the contractor finishes on or before July 15.”
What you should know
- Recall that the Apongbon Bridge was razed by fire on March 23, 2022, due to the activities of the traders, leading the state government to temporarily shut Eko Bridge and issue an eviction notice to traders with shops under the burnt bridge.
- The Lagos State Government had in April 2022, demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge, in Lagos Island after the expiration of the ultimatum they issued to those traders to vacate the area.
- Efforts to complete the repair works on the Apongbon Bridge by December 2022 were stalled by another fire that affected the Ijora Olopa section of the Eko Bridge on November 4.
- The Federal Government had in February 2023, revealed that the rehabilitation works and replacement of all the damaged components of the Apongbon Bridge razed by fire would be completed in May 2023 and the highway reopened to traffic.
- The government also pointed out that the project had already achieved 50% completion at that time.
- The 4.1km Eko Bridge links Lagos Island with Mainland and directly links Apongbon on the Island side.
- It had been undergoing phased rehabilitation but the contract for its comprehensive maintenance was awarded in February 2022.
