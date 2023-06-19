EeZee Conceptz Global announces the Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023, a platform to discover and showcase the next generation of inspirational music talent.

Foremost Nigerian gospel record label and management company, EeZee Conceptz Global, has announced the highly anticipated maiden edition of the Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023, a dynamic initiative that aims to discover and showcase the next generation of inspirational music talent.

Officially announced on the 1st of June 2023, entries into the ‘Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023 (GGTQ2023)’, which was originally set to close on June 14, was extended to June 17. Designed to discover and empower young and growing Gospel Music Artists with the balance of ministry and industry principles (MINDUSTRY), this initiative will give the desiring participants an opportunity for a journey to building a professional music career equipped with sound ministry values for the kingdom of God as a gospel music artiste.

Submissions for the Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023 (GGTQ2023) were open to talented music individuals from the ages of 18 to 30 across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The visioner of the African leading Gospel record label EeZee Conceptz, Mr. Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as EeZee Tee, has nursed this dream over the years and has tried to express his vision of a Christian based and spirit-led platform that glorifies God and nurtures gospel singers.

He started by organizing Gospel Groove, an annual gospel concert that gave gospel singers a platform to express their gifts and calling. These concerts have had in attendance, A-list gospel artistes like Buchi and Frank Edwards over the years, which gave birth to the Artiste Management vision. Today, the EeZee Conceptz Global record label is known globally with artistes like Minister Chidinma Ekile, Minister Judikay, Minister GUC, Minister Esther Oji, Minister Douye Ajeh, e.t.c.

The organizers, Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023 and EeZee Conceptz Global, disclose that the initiative aims to create a global platform that will produce professionally resourceful Gospel Music Artists with a burning passion for the work of kingdom expansion for Christ.

Speaking on the reward for the quest, the winner of this maiden edition will be rewarded with a chance at a professional music career package; a 3-year recording deal worth 300 million Naira which includes a Car, Housing, and a cash prize of 10 million Naira.

“Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023 (GGTQ2023) is an initiative of EeZee Conceptz Global designed to discover and empower young and growing gospel music artiste with the balance of ministry and industry principles (MINDUSTRY). The aim is to give desiring participants an opportunity on a journey to building a professional music career equipped with sound ministry values for the kingdom of God as a gospel music artiste.

“Our desire for this initiative is to create a global platform that will produce professionally resourceful Gospel Music Artiste with a burning passion for the work of kingdom expansion for Christ.

On the modalities for GGTQ2023, all participants will be screened by a team of coaches through an audition leading to the live shows, where the best-performing participants will be decided by a credibly transparent adjudicating system. Unlike many traditional talent shows, the Gospel Groove Talent Quest places immense importance on nurturing the spiritual well-being of its participants.

Alongside the vocal coaching and performance preparation, participants will receive guidance from renowned pastors, Gospel artists, and music industry experts who will provide spiritual mentorship throughout their journey. The facilitators include renowned artistes like Minister Chidinma Ekile, Minister Judikay, Minister GUC and Mrs. Dupe Ige Kachi. Other facilitators include Mr. Ben Ogbeiwi, Minister Mike Abdul, and Mr. EeZee Tee.

This mentorship aspect allows participants to deepen their understanding of Gospel music’s rich heritage and its ability to touch hearts and uplift souls.

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the competition, the GGTQ 2023 intends to have a lasting impact on both the participants and viewers through heartfelt performances, igniting a sense of inspiration and spiritual awakening in its audience, reminding them of the power of faith and the profound effect Gospel music can have on their lives.