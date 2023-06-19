The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has provided N631 billion in financing support to Primary Financial Institutions (PFIs) since its inception.

Over 313,000 MSMEs have benefited from the support, which has led to the creation of more than 900,000 jobs.

The DBN has also been supporting small businesses in the agriculture, manufacturing, trade and commerce, hospitality and tourism, education, health, and technology sectors.

Dr Tony Okpanachi, Managing Director, of the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has said that the bank as of December 2022 has provided N631 billion as financing support to the Primary Financial Institutions (PFIs).

Okpanachi disclosed this in Lagos while presenting the progress and achievements of the bank in the past five years, especially in its operation as a wholesale development finance institution.

Okpanachi said that over 313,000 MSMEs had benefited from the support which led to the creation of more than 900,000 jobs.

He noted that the bank has provided long-term finance to over 60 Primary Financial Institutions (PFIs) since its inception.

On women empowerment and gender equality, he said that women-owned MSMEs accounted for 69% of all businesses financed by the end of the 2022 financial year.

He noted that the bank continued to catalyse growth across key and various sectors, changing the dynamics of development in the country.

“The trade and commerce sector in Nigeria, for instance, accounts for the highest number of micro-businesses and informal enterprises within the country. “

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), more than 80% of the entire population of Nigeria, which is more than 160 million Nigerians, depends on the informal economy.

“This means that the trade and commerce sector is the hope of daily survival and livelihood for most Nigerian families and entrepreneurs,” he said.

He noted that the management of DBN recognised this critical need and thereby channelled N230 billion to support small businesses in the trade and commerce sector over the past five years, leading up to December 2022.

Manufacturing sector

Okpanachi said that the manufacturing sector contributed between 12% to 17% to the national economy over the past three to five years and it remained one of the highest labour-intensive sectors.

The managing director said that the bank had also supported MSME players in the manufacturing sector with more than N69 billion in financing.

Agro-MSMEs

According to him, the bank has also been supporting small businesses in the agriculture sector which is crucial for improving food security in Nigeria.

“The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) recognises the significance of agriculture in the country’s economy and has allocated substantial funding to agro-MSMEs,” he said.

Okpanachi said the bank had provided N27 billion to Agro-MSMEs which played a vital role in supporting agricultural activities, empowering farmers, and promoting agro-entrepreneurship.

“The financial support provided by DBN has helped agro-MSMEs to enhance their operations, invest in modern farming techniques, acquire machinery and equipment, expand their production capacity, and access new markets,” he noted.

The managing director also said that apart from agriculture, financing support was extended to various other sectors, recognizing their importance in the overall development and prosperity of the Nigerian economy.

Other sectors

According to him, those other sectors are Hospitality and Tourism, education, Health, and Technology with N13 billion, N12 billion, N11.5 billion, and N11 billion respectively.

Okpanachi disclosed that the bank plans to raise additional funds through the issuance of bonds, saying the process has reached an advanced stage and will come up soon.