Polaris Bank Limited has appointed Martins Izuogbe as its new executive Director in charge of Service & Technology.

With over 25 years of experience in the banking sector, Martins Izuogbe possesses the right expertise encompassing business development, banking operations, trade finance, control, process re-engineering, negotiation, and technology and digital transformation.

Throughout his career, he has utilized his extensive experience to guarantee exceptional service delivery to bank customers. By effectively mobilizing the team and proficiently managing various touchpoints and business relationships, he has consistently fostered steady growth within the organization.

More on his background

He is an Alumnus of University of Lagos, Lagos Business School and Bangor University, UK as well as a Fellow of the Chartered Banker Institute, Scotland alongside certification from The Harvard Business School, The Wharton School, Stanford Business School and Kellogg School of Management.

While commenting on Izuogbe’s promotion, the Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Adekunle Sonola, said:

“The appointments are an important landmark in the delivery of Polaris bank’s refreshed strategy, which is focused on technology and service as critical pillars for growth and is already delivering results, with deposit growth, an expanded product suite and service efficiencies all contributing to improved performance.

“ He (Izuogbe) has spent a significant part of his career in operations and IT leadership roles, and brings that knowledge to his role leading our service and technology function.”

Expectations from Izuogbe and others

The managing director of Polaris Bank further noted that the new management team is dedicated to positioning the bank for strong competition in Nigeria’s financial services ecosystem. He expressed confidence that the new management team has all it takes to actualise the company’s ambitious growth targets.