Barely 24 hours after announcing that it has purchased Polaris bank, Strategic Capital Investment has announced the appointment of a new board of directors.

The newly appointed board members will be responsible for steering the affairs of the bank to its new growth phase.

A corporate disclosure by the bank released Friday afternoon the new Board “will be led by the existing Chairman M K Ahmad. He will be joined on the board by 7 non-executive directors and 3 executive directors, bringing extensive experience in the banking and wider financial services sector in Nigeria and internationally, and expertise in corporate governance, human resource management, law and regulation.”

The incoming board members are:

Alhaji MK Ahmad (Chairman) Mrs Aku Odinkemelu (Non-Executive Director) Mr Abubakar Danlami Suleiman (Non-Executive Director) Ms Salma Mohammed (Non-Executive Director) Mr Adeleke Alex Adedipe (Non-Executive Director) Mr Ahmed Almustapha (Non-Executive Director) Mr Francesco Cuzzocrea (Non-Executive Director) Mrs Olabisi Olubunmi Odunowo (Non-Executive Director) Mr Adekunle Sonola (Executive – MD/CEO) Mr Abdullahi S Mohammed (Executive Director) Mr Segun Opeke (Executive Director)

The statement quoted the chairman of Polaris Bank’s board of directors to have said: “I would like to thank the outgoing board members profusely for their hard work and dedication over the last four years as we have established a strong governance structure and stabilised the bank. I am very pleased with the progress we have been able to make, and that we have delivered on our mandate to prepare the bank for a return to private ownership. I am personally proud to have been asked to lead the bank into an exciting new future and I look forward to working with the new board and our core investors to build on the platform we have created.”

News continues after this ad

Speaking on behalf of SCIL, the new core investor, Adekunle Sonola, the incoming MD/CEO said: “We are excited to participate in the next phase of growth for Polaris Bank and to have been able to recruit such an experienced and diverse Board of Directors we are confident can lead Polaris Bank into a new era of sustainable growth. This is an exciting time for the Nigerian financial services industry and we are committed to building on the strong foundations that have been established by the departing board. We would like to express our thanks for their service and wish them well.

“We have mandated the incoming management to develop an innovative, but sustainable growth strategy that prioritises the needs and aspirations of our current customers.”

In case you missed it

News continues after this ad

The Central Bank of Nigeria and AMCON, yesterday, announced the completion of the sale of shares in Polaris Bank to Strategic Capital Investment Limited (SCIL) for the sum of N50 billion.