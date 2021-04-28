Corporate Press Releases
Polaris Bank sustains profit growth with N28.9bn (PBT) in 2020 financial year
…Records 4% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) Year-on-Year despite challenging business environment.
- Assets hit N1.2tr and ROA of 2.4%
- Performance indicates management depth and sustainability
Polaris Bank Limited has released its full-year audited financial results for the year ended December 2020 posting a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N28.9billion. The results which show the Bank’s second year performance scorecard after two years of operation, have further consolidated the Bank’s position as focused on the path of profitability, growth, and value creation.
Details of the results show that its year 2020 performance reflects a 4% Year on Year (YoY) increase in Profit before Tax (PBT). The performance according to the financial statements is driven by the combination of the significant reduction in interest expense due to the Bank’s pursuit of low interest-bearing deposits as well as lowering impairment charges on loans and other financial assets. The Bank recorded Return on Asset (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.4% and 29.4% respectively which favorably place the Bank as a key player in the industry. The Bank’s Total Assets stood at N1.18trillion, a 3% growth on the previous year while Shareholders Funds grew by N14billion (17%), largely attributable to internally generated profits. The Bank increased its Customer Deposits by N56billion, predominantly low-cost deposits in spite of difficult economic and industry conditions, and increased its gross loan book by N38biilion reflecting the Bank’s modest and prudent risk strategy to grow its Portfolio of Quality loans for optimal interest income generation.
Commenting on the Bank’s performance, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of Polaris Bank Limited, Mr. Innocent C. Ike who took over in the course of the year from Mr. (now Senator) Tokunbo Abiru explained that “Polaris Bank has achieved significant milestones since its inception in September 21, 2018 when we started this journey. We have since grown to earn the confidence of the banking publics, offering quality banking services at the cutting edge of technology”. Continuing, he noted, “2020 was arguably the most challenging year that the world has faced in decades owing to the negative impact of COVID-19 on businesses and the economy. Yet, the current result demonstrates the importance of the deployment of appropriate strategies, and effectively validates our recent investment in technology solutions and digitization of our products and processes,” he added.
He explained that the Bank’s subsisting three-year Corporate Transformation Plan has recently been reviewed in line with the changing operating environment and trend dynamism for sustainable value creation. Digital transformation remains one of the potent strategies to strengthen the Bank’s balance sheet, control costs, and improve processes while providing clients with wider self-service offerings.
In the view of some financial analysts, Polaris Bank’s remarkable achievements in 2020 are a testament of her consolidation of its 2019 performance, relevance of the Bank’s new Corporate Strategy, management depth and good Corporate Governance.
The Board and Management of Polaris Bank have demonstrated strong commitment towards professionalism and business ethics by upholding sound risk management practices and proactively taking measures to ensure the Bank is on the path of value creation and sustainability. Polaris Bank’s performance in FY’20 reflects commendable improvements in key performance indicators, assuring a strong positive outlook for earnings, margins and profitability, a cautious pursuit of loan growth, a sustained strategy for operational efficiency, funding cost optimization, and efficient deposit mix. The headroom for loan creation no doubt presents an opportunity for improved margins.
Going into the year 2021 and despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the Bank is poised to reap the benefits of its investment in both digitization and the capacity of its employees to improve service experience.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, services, and digital platforms across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy. The Bank is a member of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), which seeks to engage the private sector and the global financial sector to help create a financial sector that serves people and the planet while delivering positive impact.
Nairametrics shines at 2021 GAGE Awards, emerges Blog of the Year
Nairametrics has emerged winner of the Blog of the Year Award, at the just concluded GAGE Awards.
This category featured other blogs like BellaNaija, Naijaloaded, Nairaland, and LindaIkeji blog, and after polling votes from Nigerians on the Gage awards website, Nairametrics emerged winner.
Presenting the award at the virtual event, Tope Osikeye, Head of Marketing Multichoice Nigeria noted that the blog had become “a major channel through which we get information, and also continues to put other news media on their toes. Indeed, they are worthy to be celebrated.”
Nairametrics Founder, Ugochukwu ‘Ugodre’ Obi-Chukwu received the award with much thanks, appreciating the Gage Awards for their encouragement to brands and individuals who deliver value to Nigerians.
“Our mission has always been to create wealth through information. Our job basically is to give you all the information that you need to be better financially strapped and to make better investment decisions.
We are happy that the world and Nigerians are finally realising why financial information is very important. We are not going to stop. This is just the beginning of a lot of good things to come for all of you. Thank you all so much,” Ugodre said.
READ: Nairametrics, Vbank, MTN, Nengi Hampson, Josh2funny and others shine at GAGE Awards 2021
He also thanked Nairametrics readers, partners, and the team behind the blog over the years. “We are going global. We are going pan African this is just the beginning. Thank you to the Gage awards for encouraging people like us to continue to innovate and to create more for you.”
Nairametrics is a leading financial information and content creation company, providing readers with up-to-date financial, investing, and business news, research-based content, financial literacy, and personal finance resources.
Announcing the category, was Ex – BBNaija star Bisola Aiyeola who hosted the show. The celebrity noted that Nairametrics had been “consistent in adding immense value with accurate, relevant and up-to-date information and podcasts across its platforms in the year 2020/2021.”
This year’s virtual edition of the Gage Awards held on Saturday, April 24, 2021, with a beach theme targeted at helping viewers watch it in a relaxed mode.
The GAGE Awards seeks to celebrate and spotlight the best individuals, brands or groups who have enriched lives year after year since it started. Winners of the Gage 2021 awards were determined by public voting and the Gage Academy based on pre-defined measuring indicators. The voting lasted from 23rd February 2021 till 15th March 2021.
This year’s virtual edition was hosted by Bisola Aiyeola alongside a stellar cast of entertainers who performed during the award ceremony.
Transcorp makes new appointments to its Board, announces new subsidiary chief executive officers
Transcorp has announced the appointments of two new members to its Board of Directors and another two to its executive management.
- Famuyibo and Sambo Become Independent Non-Executive Directors
- Ozoude is MD/CEO of Tran-Afam Power Ltd; and Ikenga is MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy Ltd.
The Board of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc (Transcorp), Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate a leading investor in the Nigerian energy sector, through the ownership of Transcorp Power Ltd, Trans-Afam Power Ltd, Transcorp Energy and owners of the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja has announced the appointments of Mr. Victor Famuyibo and Mallam Ahmadu Hamman Sambo to its Board of Directors, effective Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Group also formally announced the appointments of two new members of its executive management team, Engr. Vincent Ozoude, as MD/CEO of Trans-Afam Power Ltd and Mr. Peter Ikenga, as MD/CEO of Transcorp Energy Ltd.
Victor Famuyibo is joining the Board with deep experience and knowledge in Human Resources and Personnel Management. He worked with multinational companies such as UAC Nigeria, Heineken International and Nigerian Breweries Plc, where he led numerous teams to drive strong employee engagement.
He retired from Nigerian Breweries as Director of Human Resources and a Member of the Board after a distinguished career of 32 years in the company.
Mallam Sambo has over 30 years work experience in the Private and Public Sectors in Nigeria and the United States of America. He retired as Group General Manager in charge of Group Finance for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). Prior to this, he was the Managing Director of NNPC Oilfield Services Limited, NIDAS Marine Limited and NNPC Pension Fund Limited between 2011 and 2016. In recognition of his meritorious service, he received numerous awards, including the First Place Ministerial Award for outstanding Staff Performance from the Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.
He is a Member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Board of Accountancy and State of New Hampshire Board of Accountancy. He is also a Member of the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants and National Association of Black Accountants.
Vincent Ozoude is the MD/CEO of Trans-Afam Power Ltd. He joined Transcorp Group from General Electric (GE) Inc-Sub Sahara Africa, where he was Sales Director, covering the entire Sub-Saharan Africa for General Electric Power Generation Services portfolio. A graduate of Chemical Engineering with Masters in the same field from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Vincent is leading Transcorp’s recently acquired 966MW power plant asset, Afam Genco, which comprises of Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Ltd.
Engr. Ozoude has over 20 years’ work experience in the Power Generation services sector, was at some time a member of GE Field Engineers advisory board for Africa and Middle East region, a greenbelt lean six sigma qualified and won numerous awards such as Everyday Excellence Expertise Award from GE Global leadership, Clear Thinker Award amongst others.
Peter Ikenga is the MD/CEO, Transcorp Energy to lead the Conglomerate’s integrated energy strategy, with particular focus on Gas, Renewables and Alternative Energy. He brings with him, a wealth of global professional experience, having directly developed and managed major Oil, Gas and power assets and operations in multiple regions including Nigeria, Brazil and the United States of America for Shell Nigeria and Shell International. Prior to joining the group, Peter was Refining Director for an Indigenous Oil and Gas operator in Nigeria.
Commenting on the appointments, the Chairman of Transcorp Group, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CON stated, “Transcorp has made a succession of important recent business acquisitions, consolidating our position in the power, oil and gas sectors, demonstrating our commitment to Nigeria’s economy and the rapid advance in our integrated power strategy. We are delighted to complement these with further investment in human capital. These announcements illustrate the depth, diversity and quality of experience of our leaders, both executive and non-executive. Our Board and management team, led by the President/Group CEO, Mrs. Owen Omogiafo, are further capacitized to deliver our vision. Mr. Famuyibo, with his considerable experience in human resources, will be invaluable in working with management to deliver cutting edge employee management practices. Mallam Sambo brings crucial knowledge of the energy sector, further accelerating our integrated energy strategy”.
Mr. Elumelu said: “Peter and Vincent, working with our existing CEOs, Mr. Chris Ezeafulukwe, MD/CEO Transcorp Power Ughelli and Mrs. Dupe Olusola, MD/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, will contribute to the Group’s mission of “Improving Lives and Transforming Nigeria”. With the acceleration in our integrated energy strategy and the expansion of our hospitality business, notably the recently launched digital hospitality platform, Aura by Transcorp, we are closer to our goal of powering one in every four homes in Nigeria and redefining the standards of hospitality in Africa. This investment in human capital demonstrates, once again, our commitment to bring together the best, to ensure the execution and value creation that our stakeholders expect”.
