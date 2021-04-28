Telegram launches exciting new features, better than WhatsApp and Clubhouse

Telegram, the cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging application released new features to the app. The platform is one of the world’s top 10 most downloaded apps with over 500 million active users.

Telegram’s new features include shopping features for buyers and sellers, updated voice chat tools for groups, new gesture controls on mobile, and more.

Telegram’s payment feature for merchants

Payments 2.0 allows merchants to receive payments made using credit cards while users can securely pay for goods and services without leaving the app.

Telegram has integrated third-party payment providers like Stripe, Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc., so merchants can accept credit card payments on the app. Telegram will take no commission from its users as well.

Telegram has also created a demo channel for users to test how this works without spending a penny.

Telegram’s scheduled voice chats

Telegram also launched its own version of Clubhouse-like audio chats. The feature lets Telegram group admins host and also schedule live chats that all group members can listen to. Admins can schedule a Voice Chat from their Group or Channel’s profile page.

Mini profiles for voice chats

With Telegram mini–voice chats, you can now expand profile pictures and bios to get a better idea of who you’re chatting with – without leaving the voice chat window.

You can also change your profile picture and edit your bio without leaving the chat.

Telegram’s new web versions

Telegram added two new fully-featured Telegram web apps (Telegram web K and web Z) – both supporting animated stickers, dark mode, chat folders, and more. With the new web versions, you can get instant access to your chats on any device – desktop or mobile. Like other Telegram apps, the web versions are standalone: once you’ve logged in, you do not need to keep your phone nearby or connected to the internet. You can test-drive the new web apps to see the one you like best.

Pinch to zoom

Photos and videos can now be expanded directly from the chat – simply pinch to zoom-in right away, without tapping to open the media viewer.

Improved Video Player

When watching a video from the media player on iOS, press and hold the + or – 15s buttons to fast-forward and rewind. On Android, press and hold on the right or left side of the screen to do the same, and double-tap to jump 10 seconds in either direction.

Tips and New Android Animations

The Android app gets smoother and more dynamic with each update – check out the new animations when opening the side menu or swiping back to the chat list from a chat.

What you should know about Telegram’s new features

Telegram’s new features are a better upgrade to its competitors, clubhouse and WhatsApp.

The voice chat option available as a feature on Telegram is similar to Clubhouse’s voice chat rooms while the new web versions are a better upgrade from WhatsApp’s web version because it works as a standalone. Once you are logged in, you do not need to keep your phone nearby or connected to the internet, unlike WhatsApp.