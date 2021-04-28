Business
Nigerian corporates spend N1 trillion on capital investment in 2020
The top three listed companies spent N571.4 billion, about half the amount disbursed as cash.
Corporate Nigeria invested an estimated N1 trillion on property, plants and equipment in the financial year ended December 2020. This represents a 3.4% increase year on year, as the elite companies spent a total amount of N1.06 trillion on capital investment in 2020.
The data was compiled by Nairalytics and sourced from the cash flow statements of thirty of the most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
For a year marked by Covid-19 induced lockdown, widespread insecurity, and social unrest, corporate Nigeria still invested more than they ever did since we started collating this data for about 5 years. In 2019 a total of N1.03 trillion was spent while N823.5 billion was invested in 2018.
Three of Nigeria’s largest listed organisations topped the list of major spenders doling out a combined N571.4 billion, about half the amount disbursed as cash.
MTN topped the list with about N214.9 billion in property, plant and expenditure expenses followed by cement giant Dangote Cement. Fierce rival, BUA Cement came third with about N146.1 billion.
On a sector basis, the manufacturing sector topped the list, as Nigeria’s major cement players spent about 65% more on property, plant and equipment perhaps buttressing the fierce competition in the space.
Out of the N366 billion spent in 2020, Dangote Cement and BUA alone dished out N356.4 billion. Lafarge only invested N9.9 billion in 2020, by far the lowest of the three and much lower than the N22.3 billion spent in 2019.
BUA and Dangote Cement have been at loggerhead over the last few years as they struggle for market share across the country. But while nearly all of BUA’s spending is in Nigeria alone, Dangote Cement also expends a significant amount of money in other parts of Africa.
The banking sector spent a total of N285.7 billion to expand capacity in 2020
Eleven Nigerian banks spent a sum of N287.7 billion to expand their operating infrastructure in 2020, 26.5% lower than what they jointly spent on property, plant and equipment in 2019, with Ecobank doling out a total N113.9 billion compared to N147.0 billion the bank spent in 2019.
UBA and GT bank spent N33.4 billion and N31.4 billion respectively on PPE in 2020, while Nigeria’s largest lender by asset value, Access bank spent a total of N29.2 billion on capital investments in 2020, down from the N37.5 billion it spent in 2019.
Impact of these capital investments on capacity
The largest spender of the thirty most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Dangote Cement Plc, 2020 increased its capacity in Nigeria by 3 million MTPA, this move saw the Group’s cement production and bagging capacity increase from 45.550 million MTPA in 2019, to 48.55 million MTPAin 2020.
In addition to this, Dangote Cement Plc completed and commissioned two export terminals, and a gas power plant in Tanzania.
The investment of BUA Cement Plc on key production capacities in previous periods especially 2020, looks set to produce some results as the cement manufacturer prepares to commission its second Kalambaina Cement Line of 3 million MTPA in Sokoto State in the third quarter of 2021.
When the cement line is commissioned it will add to the robust infrastructure of the cement tiger, and expand its installed capacity from 8 million MTPA to 11 million MTPA.
This in addition to the new cement plants in Sokoto, Edo, and Adamawa which will be constructed at the cost of $1.050billion and completed by the end of 2022, will expand the total installed cement production capacity of the company to 20 million MTPA.
MTN Nigeria, another big spender in 2020 also acquired an additional 10MHZ spectrum in the 800MHZ band from Intercellular Nigeria Limited.
This move came in shortly after the acquisition of Visafone, and the transfer of 800MHz spectrum to MTN Nigeria by the Nigerian Communications Commission.
Business
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grows profit after tax by 261% in Q1 2021
The profit after tax of the mortgage bank grew from N27.84 million to N100.56 million in Q1 2021
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank grew its profit after tax by 261.2% in the first quarter of 2021 to stand at N100.56 million. This was contained in its quarterly unaudited financial report, recently released on the Nigerian Stock Exchange website.
The profit after tax of the mortgage bank grew to N100.56 million in Q1 2021 from N27.84 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. This represents an increase of more than times 3 in a space of one year.
The bank’s stellar performance could be directly attributed to the investment by the pan-African financial services conglomerate, Cititrust Holdings Plc in 2020, which consequently changed the name from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank.
Highlights
- Gross earnings during the period grew by 120.1% to stand at N251.8 million, compared to N114.4 million recorded in the comparable period of 2020.
- The company’s total assets increased by 38% from N6.29 billion recorded as of December 2020 to N8.69 billion as of March 2021.
- Loans to customers also witnessed double-figure growth, as it increased by 18% from N4.08 billion to N4.81 billion. This implies that LivingTrust Mortgage Bank gave loans up to N732.6 million to customers between January and March 2021.
- Profit margin moved to 40% from 24.3% recorded in Q1 2020. This also represents one of the best in the Mortgage banking subsector.
- Shareholders’ equity grew marginally by 3.8% to stand at N2.88 billion as of March 2021.
- LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, however, paid a total of N55.55 million as personnel expenses, as against N33.42 million spent in the corresponding period of 2020.
The company’s focus to deliver double-figure growth is evident in its investment of a sum of N35.04 million in the purchase of property, plant, and equipment during the period compared to the corresponding period of last year when nothing was allocated to this.
What you should know
LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc (formerly Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc) is a public limited liability company domiciled in Osun State, Nigeria.
- Cititrust Holdings Plc acquired 60% ownership of the bank last year, after which its name was changed from Omoluabi Mortgage Bank to LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc.
- Following the acquisition by Cititrust, a new Board and Management, led by a former Group Managing Director of Odua Investment Company Limited, Alhaji Adebayo Jimoh, and a seasoned banker, Mr Adekunle Adewole, were respectively put in place to drive the bank’s repositioning.
- LivingTrust recently applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to inject additional N3 billion equity into the bank. This is expected to improve the bank’s capacity to provide more innovation to its growing customer base and fund expansion projects.
- The holding company also recently announced its intention to transform the bank from a Regional to a National Mortgage Bank before the end of the second quarter of 2021.
Business
Nigeria Air Force Investment Limited launches 2000 hectare farm in Benue
The initial project would create 500 jobs and boost food security in the nation.
The investment arm of the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), has announced the launch of a 2000 hectare farm at the Tactical Air Command (TAC) Base in Makurdi.
The scheme was launched by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) TAC, Makurdi, AVM Idi Lubo, who added that the initial project would create 500 jobs and boost food security in the nation.
“Food security is vital to every nation and no nation will depend on the other for food. Our population is growing and the landmass still remains the same. Therefore, it is important to maximize the full potentials of the available land that we have.
This project, I am told, will provide over 500 direct jobs. This collaboration between NAFIL and Circum Farms will enhance food security,” he said.
Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), AVM Uchenna Nwagwu, disclosed that Circum Farms would be the service partner for the project, farming over 10 crops, including, maize, rice, ginger, cowpeas, yam, cassava, plantain, etc.
