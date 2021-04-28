Maiden edition of Doing Business in Nigeria Conference records a huge success

At the just concluded Doing Business in Nigeria Conference hosted by Linda Uneze the Co-Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, insights on ensuring business survival in the midst of plentiful or lack was shared by diverse speakers who are business leaders in various fields. The conversation on Transforming Economic Threats into Business Success was led by the Keynote speaker, Valentine Ozigbo, Immediate Past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Group and Chairman Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation, who believes that Nigeria and businesses have to utilize every resource within its purview including maximizing the power of women and youth in order to gain the values this category of people can bring to any business. However, in as much as the government has a role to play, businesses have to learn to instill a DNA of success, productivity and endurance. And this was further emphasized by Dr Ted Ngu, the Executive Director of GB Foods, Africa who stated with practical examples of how threats have opened up business opportunities, and Eyong Ebai, the Zone General Manager GE Healthcare Europe, Middle East & Africa who mentioned that significant investment in healthcare is increasing as a consequence of the pandemic and this is stimulating investment in skill developments in both the public and private sectors.

Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da-Silva advises taking calculated risks and Isreal Koledowo, Head Finance, Flutterwave supports this by saying that once you solve people’s issues, benefits tend to follow and Amaka Nsofor, Executive Director, Debt Market, Standard Chartered give credence to this when she highlighted ways her current firm is enabling small businesses through partnerships which Eyong mentioned is key to survival.

While discussing how talents can be engaged for business survival, the keynote speaker, Mofoluwaso Ilevbare, the HR Director of P & G Australia and New Zealand, highlighted key strategies to keep talents engaged one of which is employee led leadership engagement which has increased talent involvement as well as reduced fear which Marilyn Maduka, People Director West Africa Ab Inbev, further highlighted saying you cannot do good business if you do not have a sense of responsibility towards those that you work with as they are the heart of the business. The convener of the conference and Co-Founder of Maurice Xandra Solutions, Linda Uneze, highlighted the need for businesses to recognize the power shift as small and medium firms now have to compete with global firms for talents so increased engagement is important and Lara Yeku, HR Head, Food Division Flourmills believes this can be achieved if we embrace change, be more intentional with how we relate and empower people beyond policies and trainings. Yemi Faseun, HR Head Globacom, in concurrence mentioned that the change starts with transformational leadership which is nearly impossible without inspirational leaders.

‘Investing in everything else but the right people, will not get your business off the ground’- Val Ozigbo and “Hope is not a Strategy”-Mofoluwaso ilevbare. This is why our headline sponsor, Flutterwave, a global Fintech company, invests in its people and small businesses through its Grow to Business webinar where industry and business experts give practical steps on how small businesses can scale up.

The importance of the DBNC platform is hinged on magnifying such experience in order to reach a larger audience both individuals and businesses who will gain from experience sharing in order to foster collaborations and partnerships.

Through the support of our sponsors, Flutterwave, and GB Foods, Africa, this maiden event attracted a diverse set of audience ranging from Business Leaders, Senior Executives, Investors, Potential Entrepreneurs and Nation Builders and was a major success. Subsequent editions might be physical to enable businesses showcase their products and services and encourage networking.

DBNC is a business initiative by Linda Uneze in partnership with Maurice Xandra Solutions, an HR advisory firm specializing in recruitment, HR advisory, trainings and team building for varied clients.

To get additional information on our services and DBNC 2022, please reach us on [email protected] and [email protected] or call 09049313488. You can also watch the recorded webinar here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCru5sWlxRwa2dUhi6hIAmEw