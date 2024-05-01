BuuPass, Kenya’s digital intercity multimodal travel solutions provider, has finalized its acquisition of QuickBus, a major player in the bus ticketing service industry in Nigeria and South Africa.

The acquisition is aimed at expanding BuuPass’s operations to the two countries where QuickBus currently provides bus booking service with 5,200 intercity routes.

According to a statement from the company, the acquisition brings BuuPass’s active user accounts to 650,000 monthly users, solidifying its position as the largest intercity transport booking platform in Africa.

The cost of the acquisition deal was not disclosed by the company.

What they are saying

Commenting on the acquisition, BuuPass Co-Founder Sonia Kabra said:

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Africa as we actively look for more opportunities to bring our platform to new African markets. BuuPass aims to create a comprehensive, continent-wide network of interconnected transport options for seamless global and continental travel, and this acquisition is a significant milestone toward that goal.”

Co-founder, Wyclife Omondi, added:

“We are thrilled to integrate QuickBus’s routes in Nigeria and South Africa and onboard major partners such as MTN, Voda, and FNB. These partnerships will help us reach new customers and enhance connectivity and convenience for millions.”

“As an early investor and backer, Founders Factory Africa is proud to see BuuPass expand to Nigeria and South Africa. BuuPass is already changing the daily lives of its customers as it moves closer to fulfilling its vision of being a pan-African travel booking platform. We look forward to supporting BuuPass in achieving future milestones,” said Eunice Wambui, Investment Principal at Founders Factory Africa.

BuuPass is a B2B2C mobility marketplace that enables users to search, compare, and book their tickets across different channels, including websites, apps, and USSD. Founded in 2016, the company claims it has sold over six million travel tickets and generated over $100 million in GMV.

Its platform covers national and cross-border routes in East and Southern Africa and has served over 16 million passengers.