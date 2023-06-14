Key Highlights

Gbajabiamila will be resigning from his membership of the House of Representatives to focus on his new role as the Chief of Staff to the President.

INEC will have to conduct a fresh election to fill the vacant position

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, is expected to tender his resignation as a lawmaker on the floor of the house today (Wednesday) barely 24 hours after he was inaugurated.

According to Channels, Gbajabiamila, who was just appointed the new Chief of Staff to the President, will have to step down in order to focus on his new assignment.

Concerns

Some concerns had been expressed in some quarters as to how the former speaker was going to combine both roles which are quite tasking given he had been inaugurated alongside his colleagues on Tuesday and had taken part in the voting process to elect the leadership of the House of Representatives.

However, the report suggests that the former speaker who is currently representing Surulere 1 Federal constituency will be resigning from the lower chamber, which means that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will have to conduct a fresh election to fill the vacant position.

