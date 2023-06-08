Key Highlights

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Barrister Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, FICMC, MCArB, as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Lagos.

Muri-Okunola said these are the first set of appointments that has been made by the governor during his second term in office.

What the Lagos Head of Service is saying

Muri-Okunola in the statement said,

‘’Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, an erudite, experienced Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria has over three decades of experience at the Bar.

“She is an astute business, human and economic resources manager who has a great passion for excellence. Before her present appointment, Barr. ‘Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin was a Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission (NPC), a position in which she had served since November 2020.’’

The Head of Service said both Mr. Tayo Ayinde and Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo are being re-appointed as Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff respectively, having served Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s administration with diligence and great commitment during the first term from May 2019 to 26th May 2023.

Expressing optimism that the knowledge, experience and capacity of the appointees would put them in good stead to serve diligently, Muri-Okunola congratulated and urged them to continue the delivery of selfless, effective and efficient service to the good people of Lagos State.

He said, “These are the first set of appointments made by Mr. Governor during his second term in Office. The appointments take effect from Thursday, 8 June 2023.’’

