Nairametrics’ second quarter Economic Outlook Webinar is taking tomorrow Saturday June 3rd, 2023.

Our panelists for the occasion are some of Nigeria’s most renowned economic experts and thought leaders.

They are Dr. Andrews Nevin of PwC, Dr. Yemi Kale, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji of Future Africa, Dr Muda Yusuf of CPPE, Razaq Ahmed of CowryWise and Chinwe Egwin of Coronation Merchant bank

As earlier announced, Nairametrics will be holding its Q2 2023 Economic Outlook Webinar this Saturday June 3rd, between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm.

The webinar is titled: Fostering Economic Resilience: Harnessing Opportunities for Development and it aims to provide valuable insights into Nigeria’s current economic landscape whilst exploring strategies to promote economic resilience and development.

Note that participation in the webinar is free. Everyone is specially invited to register here to be able to attend.

In the meantime, here is a look at each of our esteemed panelists who will be driving the discussions tomorrow. They are all renowned economic experts and thought leaders in their respective fields.

Dr Andrew Nevin – Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria

Dr. Andrew S. Nevin (PhD) is a Canadian national who is currently the Advisory Partner and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria. Andrew has over 35 years of professional experience as an entrepreneur, private equity investor, line manager, economist & strategy consultant. He is also a trustee and on the advisory board member of several organisations and an investor in several tech startups.

Overall, he started his professional career at McKinsey & Company, and is a leader in the emerging concept of Flourishing and recently published Flourishing in Canada: How to Get the Good Life, which make the case for moving from a GDP Lens to a Flourishing Lens for forming public policy.

He holds a PhD in Economics from Harvard University; MA in Philosophy & Politics from Balliol College, Oxford University (where he studied as a Rhodes Scholar), and a BSc (Hon) in Computer Science & Mathematics from University of Western Ontario, Canada. In April 2011, he was named Strategy Consultant of the Year for 2010 by the Management Consultants Association in the UK.

He will be speaking on Public Finance agenda, how we expect this agenda to translate to growth and which subsectors will benefit.

Dr Yemi Kale – Partner and Chief Economist at KPMG Nigeria

Yemi Kale is a Partner and Chief Economist, KPMG in Nigeria. He is a seasoned professional with over 23 years cumulative experience across both the private and public sectors. He has multi-disciplinary expertise in data collection and analysis, asset management, project management and planning, macroeconomic analysis, financial, economic and investment research, fiscal and macroeconomic policy advisory and investment banking.

He started his career as a Quantitative Research Analyst and Global Equity Analyst at Merrill Lynch Financial Services, London, United Kingdom. He was later appointed the Group Head of Research and Investment Strategy at Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited Plc in Nigeria. He held this position for two (2) years before being appointed as the Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Finance. Subsequently, he was also appointed as the Technical Adviser to the Federal Minister of National Planning at the National Planning Commission, Abuja, Nigeria.

In 2011, Yemi was appointed as the Statistician General of the Federation/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Yemi holds a BSc Honours degree in Economics, First Class from The Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia. He also has an MSc (distinction) and PhD Economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science, United Kingdom.

He will be speaking on Public-Sector-Reforms agenda, how we expect this agenda to translate to growth and which subsectors will benefit.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji – Founder, Future Africa

Aboyeji is the general partner and co-founder of Future Africa, a platform that provides capital, coaching and community for mission-driven innovators. After co-founding Future Africa, he served as the deputy director-general for Oby Ezekwesili’s 2019 presidential campaign. Aboyeji helped in building Andela and Flutterwave, two African technology companies. He is also the Co-founder and Chairman of the Talent City Inc, a construction company.

Aboyeji attended Loyola Jesuit College. Afterwards he went to Columbia International College and earned a bachelor’s degree in legal studies from the University of Waterloo.

He will be speaking on Infrastructure and Security agenda, its concerns and how it will translate to improved economic growth.

Dr Muda Yusuf – Director/CEO, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE)

Dr Muda Yusuf is the immediate past Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). He is an economist and has contributed immensely to the national economic discourse through his research-based analysis of policies of government as they affect various sectors of the economy. Dr Yusuf obtained Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Ilorin and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos.

He also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Research and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration, both from Swiss Business School, Switzerland. He is a leading advocate of an enabling environment for the Nigerian private sector and has a vast knowledge and exposure in Business Research and Economic Policy issues affecting business.He is a leading commentator on national economic and business policy issues.

He will be sharing his thoughts on public finance agenda.

Razaq Ahmed – CEO/Co-founder, Cowrywise

Rasaq Ahmed is an Economist, Financial Analyst, and Entrepreneur and is the Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of CowryWise. CowryWise is a platform that helps users save and invest money easily.He has a first class Honours from Obafemi Awolowo University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Chinwe Egwim – Chief Economist and Head Economic Research/Intelligence, Coronation Merchant Bank

Chinwe Egwim is an Executive-level Economist with a track record of award-winning performances focused on economic intelligence, revenue growth strategy, development and inclusion. Her experience includes short and long-term forecasting, risk management, hedging, strategic planning, and market outlooks.

Chinwe is currently the lead media representative of the bank with expertise in boosting corporate image and driving thought leadership. She has held senior leadership positions including, National Consultant appointment by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Her contributions have also supported high-level projects driven by the World Bank, IMF, NESG and leading female empowerment NGOs. She has a Master’s degree in Financial Economics at Kingston university.

She is a highly sought after speaker and mentor to young professionals. Chinwe is currently the Vice-Chair of Advocacy at WIMBIZ and an Executive of Professional Women Bankers, CIBN. She has received multiple reputable recognitions and awards for her work as an Economist and Advocate for Women Empowerment.